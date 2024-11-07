Brillio Enhances BrillioOne.ai with Advanced AI Capabilities to Accelerate Time-to-Market for Organizations

Platform weaves in generative AI to automate and shift-left SDLC for greater efficiency and agility

DALLAS, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brillio, a leading digital transformation services and solutions provider, today unveiled powerful AI-driven enhancements to its BrillioOne.ai platform that will help enterprises accelerate time-to-market. The platform now enables enterprise IT teams to automate more than 70% of code conversion, optimizing workflows, improving consistency, and enhancing real-time collaboration and adaptability. This ultimately leads to a more efficient and agile software development lifecycle (SDLC) that complies with industry standards.

"BrillioOne.ai can help firms apply AI in a purposeful way to accelerate software development and modernization efforts," said Joel Martin, Executive Research Leader at HFS Research and coauthor of a newly released point-of-view paper titled 'BrillioOne.ai breaks the legacy deadlock with AI-driven application modernization'. "This offers real impacts for businesses looking to both escape legacy restrictions and improve the speed at which IT can deliver business outcomes."

"With BrillioOne.ai, we empower organizations to accelerate their digital transformation journeys and leverage AI for scalable, pragmatic outcomes," said Chander Damodaran, Global Chief Technology Officer at Brillio. "It offers specialized suites and modules to enable actionable insights, enhanced engineering efficiency, seamless cloud management, advanced data solutions, and improved customer outcomes, providing the flexibility and resilience necessary for optimal performance and reduced risks across any environment."

Launched in 2021, BrillioOne.ai offers a comprehensive suite of AI-driven tools and automation capabilities to help enterprises modernize their legacy applications, while adopting more agile and flexible operations by implementing a dynamic model for the SDLC. The platform leverages generative AI to enhance and accelerate various stages of the SDLC, including discovery, mapping, conversation, and testing.

The platform's features include:

Automated agile software development lifecycles

AI-enhanced sprint planning and code generation and conversions

Continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) support

Delivery dashboard that captures 360-degree customer sentiment in near-real time by combining customer pulse, ALM telemetry, and engagement team reports

BrillioOne.ai adopts a simultaneous, interconnected approach to SDLC, unlike the conventional linear model. It is compatible with all major cloud platforms and works across multiple codes and architectures to deliver business value by integrating the right tools and people. For example, it has enabled:

One of the largest U.S.-based commercial banks to reduce cloud costs by 35%.

A leading American mortgage company to increase deployment efficiency by more than 50%.

One of the world's largest automobile digital providers to accelerate time-to-market by 50%.

One of the world's largest telecom services providers to improve code coverage by 80%.

A telecom giant to reduce technical debt by 40%.

About Brillio

Brillio, a global digital technology and engineering consulting and services provider, is a trusted partner for leading enterprises across industries. With 12 locations worldwide and a workforce of over 6,000, Brillio is committed to innovation and customer success. With expertise in cloud, data analytics and AI, digital infrastructure and security, platform and product engineering, and CX transformation, Brillio helps clients transform for faster growth. Brillio has been recognized by Great Place to Work since 2021. Learn more at www.Brillio.com.

Media Contact

[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2171380/4200840/Brillio_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Brillio