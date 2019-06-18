Brillio Named A Leader in Report on Midsize Agile Software Development Service Providers by Independent Analyst Firm

SAN RAMON, Calif., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brillio , a global digital technology consulting and solutions company, today announced that it has been named a leader in a recent report from Forrester Research, Inc. titled ' The Forrester Wave™: Midsize Agile Software Development Service Providers, Q2 2019 .' According to Brillio, the company is positioned as a leader in the report based in part on its Brillio One engagement model and its product mindset towards delivery that fosters agile co-creation with clients and delivers measurable outcomes.

According to the report, "Brillio is a leader in Agile development and transformation. Brillio has more robust processes than most of its rivals for both helping clients implement Agile and scale it across their development function. It deploys a portfolio of tools to deliver a continuous release process, including built-in analytics tools to increase velocity and efficiency."

"At Brillio, Agile and Co-innovation are more than just disciplines restricted to business units in silos. They are a holistic part of our organization's DNA. We are committed to delivering success for our clients, which drives us to unlock value beyond constraints of budget, time and scope and engage in truly agile business models," said Raj Mamodia, Chairman and CEO at Brillio. "We believe recognition by Forrester as a leader in this space validates our innovative approach of guiding enterprises towards a product mindset of application development with speed and scale. This responsiveness becomes critical in a world where digital technologies are changing the fundamentals of how enterprises stay relevant."

The report states that Application Development and Delivery leaders are increasingly turning to agile development specialists to get development resources, knowledge, and skills beyond what they can hire and retain in house. Having identified 13 of the most significant midsize agile service providers, Forrester researched, analyzed, and evaluated them across 22 criteria for Current Offering, Strategy and Market Presence.

Brillio emerged a leader receiving the highest score possible in the engagement and commercial models criterion and scored among the second highest in the co-innovation and business strategy criteria. Working with multiple Fortune 500 companies, Brillio is helping clients re-imagine Agile co-innovation by establishing new digital ways of working, developing through proprietary tools and frameworks and offering them in a range of co-creation models that are outcome- and success-based.

For more information on the report, please visit: https://info.brillio.com/brillio-is-a-leader-in-agile-application-development-in-forrester-wave

Brillio is a leading global digital consulting and technology services company focused on implementation of digital technologies for the world's leading companies. Brillio uses proprietary methodologies to help customers re-imagine their businesses and competitive advantages and then rapidly develops and deploys disruptive industrial-grade digital solutions using UX design, digital applications, big data analytics, cloud, security and digital engineering. The 2,600+ strong Brillio team is based in twelve offices across three continents and considers world-class customer satisfaction as its true north. To learn more follow us @brillioglobal and visit our website at brillio.com .

