Brillio Named a Rising Star in ISG Provider Lens® ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners Report, Europe 2026

News provided byBrillio
Apr 20, 2026, 06:30 ET
Recognition highlights Brillio's AI-first delivery approach, BFSI domain leadership, and co-developed agentic capabilities in the European ServiceNow ecosystem
DALLAS, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brillio, The Enterprise AI Accelerator, today announced it has been recognized as a Rising Star in the ISG Provider Lens® ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners Quadrant Report — Europe 2026, in the ServiceNow Consulting and Implementation Services (Professional Services) quadrant.
"Brillio delivers standout value in Europe by combining deep BFSI regulatory expertise with first-in-region innovations such as Financial Crime workflows and multi entity service consolidation. Its PULSE-led advisory model and award winning CX transformation approach consistently drive measurable TCO reduction, stronger compliance and human centric modernization on ServiceNow." — Ashwin Gaidhani, Lead Analyst, ISG.
ISG highlighted several key strengths that set Brillio apart in the competitive European ServiceNow landscape:
- BFSI Domain Expertise & First-in-Region Innovation: Brillio designed Europe's first ServiceNow Financial Crime deployment for one of the U.K.'s largest general insurers and developed a service management strategy for one of Europe's major stock exchanges, consolidating five entities while automating regulatory submission controls.
- AI-First Delivery Approach: Brillio is aggressively investing in agentic AI through its Agentic Data and Application Management (ADAM) platform, scaling its ServiceNow practice with partner co-developed agentic workflows that convert transformation programs into measurable business outcomes.
- Proprietary PULSE Methodology: Brillio's PULSE framework moves engagements beyond technical execution to strategic advisory, taking customers from chaos to control by assessing maturity and defining pathways for future-state execution — delivering TCO reductions of over £1 million for major European clients.
- Award-Winning CX & Business Change Focus: Brillio's human-centric transformation approach, integrating IT with organizational change management, was externally validated through its 2025 itSMF UK Customer Experience Award.
- Expanded Portfolio: Over the past 12 months, Brillio has grown its capabilities to include full-stack advisory, implementation, and managed services, alongside industry-specific solutions such as Operational Resilience, Business Workflows, Sales Order Management and CPQ.
"Being recognized as a Rising Star by ISG in the European ServiceNow ecosystem is a validation of our team's focused execution and the trust our clients place in us. As European enterprises pivot to AI-governed, upgrade-safe operations, we are uniquely positioned to deliver governed agentic workflows grounded in deep industry expertise — particularly across BFSI, where compliance and innovation must coexist." — Vivek Puri, Managing Director - CX & Enterprise Transformation, Brillio.
The ISG Provider Lens® ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners Quadrant Report — Europe 2026 evaluates providers across three quadrants: ServiceNow Consulting and Implementation Services (Professional Services), ServiceNow Managed Services, and Innovation on ServiceNow. The study assessed 40 companies, with 37 qualifying for the Consulting and Implementation quadrant — 15 recognized as Leaders and two as Rising Stars.
Learn more about the recognition here. For details on Brillio's ServiceNow capabilities and services, visit here.
About Brillio:
Brillio is The Enterprise AI Accelerator helping Fortune 1000 companies move from AI ambition to scaled impact, faster. Powered by our AI accelerator platform – Agentic Data and Application Management (ADAM), Brillio is one of the fastest-growing digital technology service providers, delivering transformation across five core workstreams: business-led transformation, customer experience transformation, AI and data engineering, digital engineering, and infrastructure engineering.
With 14 delivery locations across North America, Europe, and Asia and a team of over 6,000 customer-obsessed professionals, Brillio combines deep industry expertise, modern engineering, and accelerators to deliver measurable outcomes. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Brillio serves clients globally with a commitment to speed, scale, and measurable impact. Learn more at www.Brillio.com
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