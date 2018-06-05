Brillio named global managed services partner for Coats

This announcement represents the successful completion of one of the largest SAP on-premises migrations to Microsoft Azure with 90% efficiency. The transition enabled Coats to slash transaction times considerably. Reporting that previously took six hours to produce now takes a matter of minutes.

The engagement was completed without disruption to Coats' global operations and reduced operational costs – a significant gain to the company. To the more than 7,000 employees spread out over 50+ manufacturing sites, making enough thread each month to stretch around the world nearly 4,000 times, the performance boost was immediate and remarkable.

In addition to providing continued managed services, Brillio will also help Coats on optimizing operations and ensuring they continue to gain elasticity, vastly improved performance, and lower costs from the Microsoft cloud. With SAP HANA on Azure, Coats is now enabled to accurately predict inventory costs and manufacturing volumes. Through this, it can make accurate sales projections and perform production capacity planning. It can also plan its on-demand business in near real-time.

To achieve this phase of their transformation, Coats will benefit by adopting several of Brillio's proprietary solutions:

Brillio Digital IndexTM is an integrated framework that creates transformational blueprints across operations from structured and unstructured data. CLIPTM (Cloud Infrastructure Platform) is an end-to-end cloud management platform, which includes monitoring, ITSM, cost management & backup-as-a-service.

"We are delighted to continue our partnership with Coats. This project started as a migration to cloud to streamline the business, but quickly we saw the opportunity to provide customized solutions that align with industry nuances," said Raj Mamodia, CEO, Brillio. "Brillio delivers unbeatable business outcomes for enterprises looking for a new level of sophistication in digital solutions. Brillio has extensive experience deploying Microsoft Azure, and this engagement delivers on the promise of a comprehensive, integrated view across the business combined with accelerating performance data analytics in the cloud."

"We needed a quicker way to process information in greater detail, and the cloud offered a simple way to manage this on a global scale," said Hizmy Hassen, Chief Digital and Technology Officer of Coats. "Working with Brillio enabled us to seamlessly and securely deploy a unified business intelligence platform across offices in more than 50 countries. We now have greater visibility of key performance trends, the ability to identify problem areas and quickly optimize sales strategies by data across multiple local markets."

"Brillio is strategic partner to Microsoft and has a proven track record of SAP on Azure customer success, making them an ideal digital partner to help implement Coats' digital transformation initiative," said Brad Berkey, Worldwide General Manager at Microsoft Corp. "With tangible business outcomes from phase one of the implementation, we are excited to expand the potential of Azure with greater options for optimizing operations. Working together, Brillio and Microsoft are delivering the full power of Azure to our mutual customers."

About Brillio

Brillio is a global technology consulting, software, and business solutions company that enables the successful transformation of businesses facing significant disruption fueled by technology and cultural change. It leverages emerging technologies to create new customer experiences, achieve efficiencies, and gain differentiation & competitive advantage for its clients. This, along with its key technology partnerships and investments in areas such as analytics, security, cloud, mobile, and machine learning, delivers innovative solutions and capabilities that result in driving significant market impact.

Visit us at www.brillio.com. On Facebook at BrillioGlobal. On Twitter @BrillioGlobal

About Coats

Coats is the world's leading industrial thread manufacturer and a major player in the Americas textile crafts market. At home in more than 50 countries, Coats employs 19,000 people across six continents. Revenues in 2017 were US$1.5bn. It is also Official Thread Supplier to the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Coats' pioneering history and innovative culture ensure the company leads the way around the world: providing complementary and value-added products and services to the apparel and footwear industries; applying innovative techniques to develop high technology Performance Materials threads and yarns in areas such as automotive, composites and fibre optics; and extending the crafts offer into new markets and online.

Media Contact:

Tracey Moon

tracey.moon@brillio.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brillio-named-global-managed-services-partner-for-coats-300659885.html

SOURCE Brillio

Related Links

http://www.brillio.com

