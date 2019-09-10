Brillo® Elevates All-In-One Cleaning Experience with New “Clean Out Loud” Brand Campaign

The campaign positions Brillo as a one-stop brand shop for household cleaning solutions with a growing family of products comprising soap pads, sponges and traditional household cleaners. Through its tremendous growth, Brillo has remained part of family-owned and -operated Armaly Brands. Over the years, Armaly has maintained its reputation and position as one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer sponge and cleaning products. In 2010, Armaly acquired Brillo forming a powerhouse of innovation and family values.

"Our fans tend to have an array of cleaning products in their arsenal and get satisfaction from the cleaning process. Brillo has been a resource in the family for years — and our consumers share their excitement to see household cleaners added to our product lineup — but we know we needed to evolve to maintain relevancy for future households," said John Armaly, president of Armaly Brands. "Our growth into other trusted product solutions supports Brillo's brand promise to provide the most effective cleaning solutions for every single type of surface, spill and stain, and we believe this move answers the current gap on shelf for a suite of products that address performance and sanitization throughout the home. That's how our new 'Clean Out Loud' campaign was born."

Brillo is investing in bold, youthful branding that establishes a consistent look across its growing family of products, which include:

Soap pads: Square steel wool pads with soap to power out tough grease and grime

Cameo: Non-abrasive tarnish remover restores original luster

Parsons Ammonia: The all-purpose cleaner for every surface

SNOBOL: The strongest liquid toilet bowl cleaner

Estracell sponges: More sanitary non-cellulose sponges which rinse 99.9% clean

The "Clean Out Loud" campaign will come to life in homes across America through a strategic mix of digital media ads, TV media promotions and experiential support featuring quick and easy tips and tricks for cleaning. Brillo will offer product combinations deemed best for specific cleaning scenarios.

For more information about Brillo and the new campaign, please visit brillo.com.

About Armaly Brands:

Walled Lake, Michigan-based Armaly Brands (www.armalybrands.com) is the manufacturer and marketer of consumer and commercial-grade sponges and cleaning products including industry leading brands Brillo® and Brillo® Estracell®. Founded in 1908 in the Bahamas as a worldwide producer of natural sponges, Armaly Brands has a long history of innovation in sponge technology. Armaly introduced Armaly ProPlus® polyester sponges and Estracell® More Sanitary Sponges in the 60s and America's #1 selling driveway wash sponge AutoShow® brand SoftGrip™ in the 90's. In 2010, Armaly Brands acquired the world's most recognized cleaning brand, Brillo. Brillo Estracell products are the choice of more than two thirds of consumer and professional buyers who prefer polyester sponges. Brillo Estracell sponges…More Sanitary!

