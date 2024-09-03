Brillo Hair Care Launches Detox Scalp Mask, Setting a New Standard in Scalp Care

Elevate Your Hair Routine with Brillo's Scalp Detox Mask—The Ultimate Secret to Healthy, Luminous Locks

TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world where scalp care is the new skincare, Brillo Hair Care is leading the charge with its innovative Detox Scalp Mask, perfectly timed with the #HairOiling trend dominating TikTok. Brillo's products are crafted to give your scalp the TLC it deserves—because healthy hair starts at the root.

The star of this collection, the Detox Scalp Mask, is designed with a luxurious, skincare-inspired formula that effortlessly exfoliates and rejuvenates your scalp, banishing build-up while promoting an environment where hair can truly thrive. Priced at $55 CAD for an 8 oz. jar, this mask is a game-changer for anyone looking to elevate their hair care routine.

Key Ingredients:

Glycolic Acid: Gently exfoliates to remove dead skin cells.

Gently exfoliates to remove dead skin cells. Bamboo Stem Powder: Provides physical exfoliation to unclog pores.

Provides physical exfoliation to unclog pores. Coffee Extract: Stimulates the scalp to encourage healthy hair growth.

Stimulates the scalp to encourage healthy hair growth. Orange and Rosemary Essential Oils: Balance oil production and soothe the scalp.

Features & Benefits:

Clean, Vegan Ingredients: Free from harmful chemicals, making it safe for all hair types.

Free from harmful chemicals, making it safe for all hair types. Biodegradable Packaging: Environmentally responsible packaging that reduces waste.

Environmentally responsible packaging that reduces waste. Dual Exfoliation: Combines chemical and physical exfoliants for a thorough scalp detox.

Combines chemical and physical exfoliants for a thorough scalp detox. Instant Results: Noticeable improvements in scalp health and hair vitality after just one use.

Paired with a 100% silicone Scalp Massager (available separately for $15 CAD or in a bundle for $63 CAD), this duo transforms your hair care routine into a spa-like experience, providing instant results that you can see and feel.

"At Brillo Hair Care, we believe that a healthy scalp is the foundation of beautiful hair, and we are on a mission to empower individuals by nurturing their confidence through a healthy hair care routine," says Romina Corella, founder of Brillo Hair Care.

"Growing up in a family of renowned hair care professionals, I witnessed firsthand the meticulous craft of creating products that truly deliver. Our new Detox Scalp Mask embodies that legacy."

Brillo's commitment to quality shines through in every detail, from its clean, vegan ingredients to its biodegradable packaging, positioning Brillo Hair Care as a must-have in every beauty lover's arsenal.

About Brillo Hair Care: Founded in Toronto by Romina Corella, Brillo Hair Care is a brand dedicated to revolutionizing scalp care with clean, effective, and high-end products. Romina's deep-rooted family legacy in hair care inspires the brand's mission to empower individuals to look and feel their best through innovative, science-backed solutions.

