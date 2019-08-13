Brim Paves a New Way for Giving

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brim Financial, Canada's newest credit card issuer and consumer-centric banking platform is proud to announce its partnership with SickKids Foundation, contributing to the largest fundraising campaign in Canadian health care history with the goal of raising $1.3 billion through philanthropy to reimagine The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) campus, continue breakthrough paediatric health research and partner for better care.

"Supporting the community that has always supported us is engrained in our DNA at Brim Financial," said CEO and founder Rasha Katabi. "We're particularly proud of this partnership with SickKids Foundation, providing a no-barrier opportunity for Canadians to support and fuel the success of one another."

Millennials are more likely to give than other generations, yet they have less money to give today. Brim has proven that giving doesn't have to require disposable income. Instead of carving out a portion of your paycheque, Brim donates on your behalf every time you use your Brim card, for the lifetime of your Brim membership – and at no cost to you.

"Our team and our audience are known as the 'impact generation.' People obsessed with obtaining the best value, achieving equality and continuous progress from the status quo," says Stacy Woloschuk, Director of Partnerships at Brim. "Understanding the challenges posed by millennial donors opens a world of possibility for the future." Ms. Katabi and Ms. Woloschuk are also actively involved as Members of SickKids Foundation Tech and Innovation Advisory Council, bridging healthcare and tech in a meaningful way.

Brim Financial is encouraging its cardmembers to get involved by opting into Brim's Charity Giveback Program. For every cardmember that signs up and uses their card, Brim will donate to SickKids Foundation – at no cost to the cardmember. In addition to this contribution through their cardmembers, Brim, in collaboration with #Tech4SickKids and the Upside Foundation, has pledged to donate 1% of company equity to SickKids Foundation.

"SickKids is truly grateful that Brim has chosen to partner with us to build a new Hospital. Brim and its cardmembers understand the important role SickKids plays in saving and improving the lives of children. We look forward to making an impact on child health, together, and building a healthier world. As we build our new hospital, Brim and Brim cardmembers stand beside us in making our vision become a reality," said Kevin Goldthorp, President and Chief Development Officer, SickKids Foundation.

Brim shifts the traditional giving experience from one that is transactional and one-way, to an open, more rewarding and meaningful experience for society and consumers today.

To join this initiative, select SickKids Foundation as the Charity Partner you'd like to support on the last page of your credit card application. Every single purchase you make with a Brim card, will trigger a donation to SickKids on your behalf.

ABOUT BRIM FINANCIAL

Founded in 2015, Brim Financial is a Canadian Fintech and globally certified credit card issuer, licensed by Mastercard. Brim is a fully integrated and transformational digital platform at the intersection of tech, finance and lifestyle. In 2018, Brim launched its first product, a credit card with many new-to-market features, including unlimited and uncapped rewards, instant reward redemption, installment pay, custom security like card lock and foreign and online transaction block, and fully embedded Family Cards functionality. In addition to the physical card, Brim members can load their card to five mobile wallets: Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, Fitbit Pay and Garmin Pay. The Brim App is available in both the App Store and Google Play Store. Visit brimfinancial.com to sign up and experience all of Brim's features. Follow Brim on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more updates.

ABOUT THE UPSIDE FOUNDATION

The Upside Foundation is a charitable organization that enables early-stage, high growth companies to give back by donating equity in their company to Canadian charities. Over 200 companies have pledged stock options or warrants to The Upside Foundation, which upon a liquidity event convert to a donation to the company's charity of choice. To learn more about The Upside Foundation visit: www.upsidefoundation.ca.

