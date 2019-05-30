Brim Unleashes the Customer-Centric Credit Card of the Future

TORONTO, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 2015 as the financial platform of the future, Brim Financial is disrupting the Canadian market as a transformative financial technology company and licensed Mastercard issuer. Understanding that customers deserve (and expect) more than the outdated way of the past, Brim created a customizable, convenient, seamless and rewarding experience for its users. Now, Brim Financial is continuing to challenge the industry's norms as it looks to develop even more consumer-centric solutions.

"In the past, people were born into their banks, either because it was the bank their parents used or because they were tied down through a mortgage investment. But today, consumers are no longer limited by those banking relationships," said Rasha Katabi, CEO and Founder of Brim Financial. "Brim has elevated this idea by creating an experience unlike any other. We are not your parents bank, which is what will continue to differentiate us as we look at building out our suite of product offerings."

Unlike many of the banks on the market, Brim's tech platform was built from the ground up using state of the art technology that wasn't available years or decades ago. Being independent from existing legacy systems allows the fintech to deliver an unparalleled experience, with globally first to market features like installments embedded directly in the credit card and an open rewards program where consumers earn unlimited and uncapped points.

"We already see that the new features we've introduced to the market have pushed incumbents to deliver more to their customers, and that's a great thing for Canadians," said Thomas Patterson, Senior Director of Product, Brim Financial. "At the end of the day, it comes down to a technology infrastructure that will support continuous growth and innovation. We're proud to be at the forefront of that evolution."

Brim merges a travel, rewards and cashback card into one, allowing cardmembers to not only earn unlimited and uncapped points, but allowing them to redeem those points on anything – at any time. Rather than offer a traditional travel or cashback rewards program in categories like gas and grocery, Brim members automatically earn more rewards on any purchases that are unique to their lifestyle and spending habits. Other key perks included free global Wi-Fi and Brim Marketplace, offering partnerships with local shops to national/international brands like Uber Eats, HelloFresh and Amazon.

"We are deeply passionate about bringing positive change to the industry, and we have an ambitious plan to make this a reality," said Katabi. "Consumers drive the value in our economy. Understanding that notion, everything we do and build at Brim is with the consumer right in the middle – and it's with this mindset that we've built what we think is the ultimate experience. We built something that we truly wanted to use ourselves."

There are three credit cards currently available today through Brim Financial: Brim Mastercard, Brim World Mastercard, and Brim World Elite Mastercard. Brim is available to Canadian residents in all provinces. For more information or to apply for a Brim credit card, visit brimfinancial.com.

ABOUT BRIM FINANCIAL

Founded in 2015, Brim Financial is a Canadian Fintech and globally certified credit card issuer, licensed by Mastercard. Brim is a fully integrated and transformational digital platform at the intersection of tech, finance and lifestyle. In 2018, Brim launched its first product, a credit card with many new-to-market features, including unlimited and uncapped rewards, instant reward redemption, installment pay, and custom security like card lock and foreign and online transaction block. In addition to the physical card, Brim members can load their card to five mobile wallets: Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, Fitbit Pay and Garmin Pay. The Brim App is available in both the App Store and Google Play Store. Visit brimfinancial.com to sign up and experience all of Brim's features. Follow Brim on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more updates.

