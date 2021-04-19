Brinc Finance is the fastest growing DeFi community of 2021!

The closed BETA for the Brinc DApp launched last week to members of the Spearhead Program. After more than twenty-five thousand people signed up for the program, the Brinc team expanded the number of initial slots so that more community members could participate.

"Our community is awesome - they have completely embraced the project and have launched channels in multiple languages for us including Korean, Chinese, Russian, Indonesian & French. They are the most active community in DeFi, and they are passionately committed to helping us build a better Brinc," says Rollins.

And that commitment to the community is reciprocated. Unlike other DeFi projects, Brinc Finance will not mint tokens for sale in an ICO nor allocate and distribute funds to founders. All purchases of the BRQ Token go into reserve smart contracts to create value for the BRQ protocol. Governance of the protocol is determined by holders of the BRQ Governance Token (gBRQ), and all changes to the Brinc protocol will be initiated by gBRQ Token holders, subject to minimum levels.

To learn more visit Brinc.fi .

About Brinc Finance

Brinc Finance is a decentralized team located in Seoul, San Francisco, and Los Angeles that is building seismic applications for the defi space. The Brinc Token (BRQ), is a next-generation cryptocurrency that blends high revenue generating potential, transparency, liquidity, and intrinsic value to deliver a cutting-edge, value-packed token powered by the community.

To learn more visit www.brinc.fi , follow us on Twitter or join us on Discord .

