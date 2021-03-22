Brinc Finance launches the invite-only Spearhead Program, offering airdrops, community awards, bug bounties, and more Tweet this

"Brinc is powered by our community," says co-founder Shawn Silverman, "and we're excited to give them the ability to earn rewards by being a part of this launch so that they can help us build a better Brinc."

The BRC Token (BRC) is an alternative to fiat-pegged stablecoins for use in decentralized finance applications. Offering a defi solution that is created, owned, and governed by smart contracts and community, BRC delivers an on-chain, reserve-backed defi token with intrinsic value that provides multi-level ROI to token holders. Brinc distributes value to its token holders by passing-through a portion of transaction fees and interest income in addition to rewarding its community with governance tokens. BRC launches May 2021 and is a compelling new cryptocurrency that justifies its price.

About Brinc Finance

Brinc Finance is a decentralized team located in Seoul, San Francisco, and Los Angeles that is building groundbreaking applications for the defi space. The Brinc Token (BRC), is a next-generation cryptocurrency that blends high ROI, transparency, liquidity, and intrinsic value to deliver a cutting-edge, value-packed token powered by the community.

