BRINC Releases 2023 Year-End Corporate Update

SEATTLE, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BRINC, an American developer and manufacturer of technology in the service of public safety, today released its 2023 corporate update, concluding a year marked by company growth, new product releases, advocacy, and global impact.

Blake Resnick, Founder and CEO of BRINC, commented on the company's work over the past year, "We have made great strides in realizing our mission to provide first responders with the best technology possible, starting with the LEMUR 2, the most advanced drone we've built yet. I am incredibly proud of the hard work and amazing innovations of our team, but we are far from finished. In 2024, we plan to push the envelope even further by making drones as first responders an achievable reality for public safety agencies across the country."

Company Growth and Development

BRINC maintained its rapid growth trajectory over the course of the year, doubling the size of its research and development department as it advances the technological capabilities of its products. The company also dramatically expanded its network of public safety partners now working with almost 10% of the SWAT teams in the US. Notably, BRINC's drones will be used by the NYPD for tactical response missions and SWAT calls, allowing police to de-escalate potentially violent situations throughout the city.

Product

In March, BRINC unveiled its next generation LEMUR 2 drone , featuring many enhancements from the original LEMUR, including the proprietary BRINC Autonomy Engine, thermal imaging, LiDAR sensors, and a host of other upgrades designed to keep first responders out of harm's way. BRINC continued to improve the LEMUR 2 over the course of the year, working with several law enforcement agencies and trusted advisors to improve the drone even further. The first LEMUR 2 drones delivered to emergency responders boasted additional upgrades including improved communications and sensor arrays to extend the range for operations inside of larger structures.

Advocacy

BRINC continued its support of Drone as First Responder (DFR) legislation and policy development, working hand in hand with organizations such as the Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) to develop best practices for law enforcement agencies looking to supplement their response capabilities with drone technology. BRINC joined the AUVSI partnership for drone competitiveness and worked with the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL) to pass a policy to support Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations and DFR.

During this year's International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) conference in San Diego, California, BRINC revealed its DFR Playbook , a strategic guide to assist police departments, fire departments and EMS teams who are interested in developing a DFR program within their departments. BRINC also pledged support for AUVSI's Partnership for Drone Competitiveness , which the organization presented to Congress in November.

"DFR represents a massive leap in the ability for first responders to quickly react to an emergency and get eyes on a scene before an officer ever arrives, potentially cutting the average response time to an emergency in half or more," commented Resnick. "This initiative is a huge priority for us as we look forward to 2024, and we are already hard at work developing specialized systems to meet this need. Our goal has always been to keep first responders safe and informed so they can better serve their communities, and that's exactly what we intend to deliver."

Over the course of 2023, Resnick met with world leaders to gain insight into how drones could assist US allies and strategic partners. Resnick was invited to the White House twice, attending the White House Historical Association's luncheon hosted by Dr. Jill Biden to support its Education Mission, and attended the White House State Dinner welcoming the Prime Minister of Australia in late October.

BRINC Global Rescue Network

Established in 2022, the BRINC Global Rescue Network (GRN) expanded its reach over the course of the year, providing immediate aid in response to natural disasters across the world. Following the devastating earthquake in Hatay, Turkey in February, BRINC deployed its team equipped with LEMUR S drones to assist Turkish emergency response in search and rescue operations, while also determining the structural stability of partially collapsed buildings to ensure the safety of engineers on-site.

About BRINC

BRINC is an American designer and manufacturer of technology in the service of public safety. BRINC products address the major challenges in American public safety and allow law enforcement and first responders to assess a threat profile and de-escalate conflict without putting individuals in harm's way. BRINC manufactures 100% of its products in the US, has co-located R&D and production, and is vertically integrated, controlling the entirety of its supply chain.

Media Contact

M Group Strategic Communications (on behalf of BRINC)

[email protected]

SOURCE BRINC