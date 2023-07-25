BRINDIAMO GROUP HONORED WITH THE 2023 ACG TENNESSEE ROARING 20 AWARD

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brindiamo Group is pleased to announce it has received the prestigious 2023 ACG Tennessee Roaring 20 Award, presented by the Tennessee Chapter of The Association for Corporate Growth (ACG). This distinguished accolade honors the fastest-growing middle-market companies in the state that have demonstrated exceptional growth and contributed to Tennessee's economic prosperity. Headquartered in Tennessee, Brindiamo Group leverages its extensive spirits industry expertise to provide outstanding liquid sourcing solutions to investors, brands, and distilleries in the bourbon and whisky industry. The company's commitment to fostering strategic partnerships and delivering tailored solutions has distinguished it and led to this remarkable recognition.

"We are thrilled to honor Brindiamo Group with the 2023 ACG Tennessee Roaring 20 Award," said Pamela Holz, Executive Director of the Tennessee Chapter of ACG. "This recognition is a testament to their entrepreneurial spirit, dedication to growth, and significant impact on the business landscape in Tennessee. We are proud to celebrate their accomplishments and share their success with the community."

"We are humbled and honored to receive the 2023 Tennessee Roaring 20 Award," said Jeff Hopmayer, Founder of Brindiamo Group. "This acknowledgment as one of Tennessee's leading companies is a testament to our exceptional team at Brindiamo and the invaluable support from our clients and partners within the spirits industry, both domestically and internationally. 

Brindiamo Group joins an esteemed group of honorees, including other top-performing middle-market companies. The Tennessee Roaring 20 Award received an overwhelming response this year, with over 80 exceptional companies nominated across the state.

The much-anticipated ACG Tennessee Roaring 20 Award ceremony will take place on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at The Conrad Nashville.  This exclusive occasion will bring together over 300 influential members of the Tennessee business community, providing a unique networking opportunity for honorees to engage with industry leaders and decision-makers.

The 2023 ACG Tennessee Roaring 20 Award is made possible by the generous support of sponsors and partners, with Frazier & Deeter serving as the headline sponsor. Their commitment to recognizing and celebrating the success of middle-market companies has played a vital role in making this award a reality.

About Brindiamo Group

Established in 2012, Brindiamo Group has swiftly risen to become a global leader in sourcing bulk whiskey. The dedicated team of alcohol industry beverage experts leverages a wealth of experience and extensive industry connections to maximize potential for investors, brands and distilleries in the industry. From promising alcohol start-ups to established adult beverage brands to savvy investors, Brindiamo's team across the United States, Ireland and the United Kingdom is committed to assisting clients in sourcing the right premium liquid at the right time.

About The Association for Corporate Growth (ACG):

The Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) is an international organization dedicated to middle-market growth, mergers and acquisitions, and private investment. With chapters worldwide, ACG fosters an environment conducive to the growth of middle-market businesses through networking events, educational programs, and thought leadership.

