Brinds Will Launches CareFTP, an NFT That Focuses on Climate Awareness and Allows for Customizing of the NFT's Traits

LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CareFTP for climate awareness and solutions presents a first ever option to customize an NFT with all new, full body, realistic animal art to create truly one-of-a-kind virtual collectibles that cannot be replaced or copied. Uniqueness and rarity is achievable as a result of access to over 100 different elements (traits) including the numbers and designated name on each NFT.

Traits of Choice Endangered before the war began

Scores of Artists from every continent have raised their hands and voices to bring about this most meaningful reminder of the existential threat to life on this planet that climate change poses. CareFTP will always have value, utility, and relevance as everyone, everywhere grapple with this problem.

NFT's exists and can be used for good. CareFTP means something, it says something, important. And, there are no computer-generated doodles. Every piece in this collection is hand crafted and curated by a human being,

Among the animals depicted are:

Hydrodamalis gigas, Raphus cucullatus, Thylacinus cynocephalus, Ceratotherium simum

cottoni, Dinornis novaeze alandiae, Pinguinus impennis, Ectopistes migratorius, Campephilus

principalis, Spalax arenarius,Incilius periglenes, Glaucopsyche xerces and more.

Visit CareFTP @

Opensea.io/collections/careftp

careftp.com

Contact:

Brinds Will (213) 304-0740

[email protected]

SOURCE Brinds Will