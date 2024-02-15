Brine Concentration Minerals Market worth $1.7 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Brine Concentration Minerals Market by Type (Sodium derivatives, Magnesium derivatives, Calcium derivatives, Potassium dereivatives), Technology (Solar evaporation, NF-RO-MF, Osmotically assisted RO), Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2029", is USD 1.1 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.1% from USD 1.1 billion in 2024.

The growth of brine concentration minerals is propelled by several key drivers that reflect global shifts towards sustainable practices and increasing demand in critical industries. Firstly, the surge in renewable energy projects and electric vehicle adoption fuels the demand for minerals like lithium, potassium, and magnesium, essential components in batteries and lightweight materials. The transition towards cleaner energy sources intensifies the need for energy storage solutions, where brine-derived minerals play a pivotal role. Additionally, the expanding applications of these minerals in sectors beyond energy, such as agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and construction, contribute to heightened demand. The imperative for sustainable practices in resource extraction amplifies the attractiveness of brine concentration methods, particularly those that minimize environmental impact. Geopolitically, strategic resource partnerships and investments in lithium-rich regions, such as the lithium triangle in South America, secure a stable supply chain. Moreover, technological advancements, including innovative extraction processes, enhance the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of brine concentration mineral production.

"Metallurgical by application is projected to be the largest, in terms of value, during the forecast period."

The potential dominance of the metallurgical segment within the brine concentration minerals market arises from the utilization of specific minerals derived from brine in the production of refractories. Refractories, renowned for their heat-resistant properties crucial in industrial processes like metal smelting and glass manufacturing, commonly integrate minerals such as magnesium oxide, calcium oxide, and alumina extracted from brine. These minerals significantly enhance the refractory materials' capacity to endure high temperatures and severe conditions inherent in metallurgical applications. The robust demand for refractories in the metallurgical sector, encompassing pivotal processes like steel production and non-ferrous metal processing, emerges as a primary catalyst driving the prominence of the metallurgical segment in the brine concentration minerals market. The anticipated expansion of the global steel industry and intensified metallurgical activities is poised to amplify the need for brine-derived minerals incorporated into refractories, solidifying the metallurgical segment's standing as a substantial and influential market segment within the broader domain of brine concentration minerals.

"Magnesium derivative by type is projected to be the largest, in terms of value, during the forecast period."

Derived from brine, magnesium derivatives exhibit the potential to command the market due to their versatile applications across diverse industries. Particularly in the automotive sector, magnesium is preferred for its integration into lightweight components, contributing significantly to heightened fuel efficiency and diminished emissions. This usage aligns with industry trends emphasizing sustainable and eco-friendly transportation solutions, thereby generating substantial demand for magnesium derivatives. In agriculture, magnesium derivatives play a pivotal role as valuable fertilizers, addressing soil magnesium deficiencies and fostering optimal plant growth. Additionally, magnesium compounds hold a crucial place in the pharmaceutical industry, finding application in the formulation of medications and dietary supplements, emphasizing their role in promoting health and well-being. Moreover, in the construction realm, magnesium oxide, a derivative, proves valuable as a fire-resistant material, enhancing safety measures and meeting industry standards for robust, fire-resistant construction materials.

"Solar evaporation by technology segment is projected to be the largest, in terms of value, during the forecast period."

Solar evaporation technology stands out for brine mineral extraction due to its cost-effectiveness, relying on minimal infrastructure and harnessing natural solar energy, which reduces operational expenses. Its simple process allows for swift implementation, leading to shorter setup times and lower initial capital investments. Recognized for its environmental friendliness, solar evaporation avoids the use of chemical reagents and minimizes energy consumption, aligning with sustainability goals. Particularly advantageous in regions with high solar radiation, such as the lithium triangle (Chile, Argentina, Bolivia), this method targets a range of minerals, including lithium, potassium, magnesium, sodium, and calcium, depending on the specific brine source characteristics. Overall, solar evaporation emerges as an efficient, eco-friendly, and regionally adaptable technology for mineral extraction from brine, addressing the diverse needs of industries and aligning with contemporary sustainability objectives.

"Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for brine concentration minerals during the forecast period, in terms of value."

Asia Pacific emerges as the brine concentration minerals market's fastest-growing region, driven by a convergence of factors that highlight its economic vitality and strategic significance. The region is a hub for vigorous industrial activities, spearheaded by China. The nation's robust manufacturing, rapid urbanization, and expansive infrastructure projects significantly propel the demand for brine-derived minerals across varied industries. China, a global leader in electric vehicle consumption and renewable energy initiatives, fuels the market's expansion, aligning with international sustainability trends. Furthermore, Asia Pacific possesses substantial lithium resources, particularly in Australia and China, establishing a reliable supply chain for the burgeoning electric vehicle and energy storage sectors. Active involvement in strategic partnerships and investments in the lithium-rich lithium triangle, encompassing Chile, Argentina, and Bolivia, enhances the region's standing as a vital source for lithium. Agricultural pursuits in countries like India and China further bolster the demand for brine-derived minerals, serving as fertilizers to address soil nutrient deficiencies. This focus on enhancing agricultural productivity mirrors Asia Pacific's commitment to achieving food security. In geopolitical terms, the region's strategic collaborations and investments in lithium-rich regions secure resource access, guaranteeing a steady supply of brine concentration minerals. This strategic foresight positions Asia Pacific as a pivotal player in the global brine concentration minerals market, solidifying its role in driving industry growth.

Key Players

The key players in this market are Magrathea (US), Olokun Minerals (US), Albemarle Corporation (US), Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (China), Arcadium Lithium (US), ICL Industrial Products (Israel), SQM S.A. (Chile), Solvay (Belgium), SEALEAU (Netherlands), and Konoshima Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan) etc

