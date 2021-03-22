Bring Cozy Home With Nestwell™, A New Bedding And Bath Brand Available Only At Bed Bath & Beyond

As part of the launch and informed by the "The Way We Nest" study, Bed Bath & Beyond has created the "Nestwell to Rest Well" guide. The guide begins with an online quiz to help you identify your nesting archetype and find products that best suit your sleeping style. It also includes design tips for styling your bed by interior designers at Decorist, as well as advice from renowned sleep wellness expert, Dr. Shelby Harris.

"Nestwell is a solutions-oriented brand that takes the guesswork out of everyday bedding and bath products," said Joe Hartsig, Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer at Bed Bath & Beyond. "It provides smart solutions built to withstand the demands of day-to-day use and fit perfectly into the everyday home. Nestwell will include a broad range of bedding and bath products that bring that cozy feeling to our customers' routines and make beds easy to make and hard to leave. In the spirit of making it easy for our customers, our 'Nestwell to Rest Well Guide' is a useful tool to help consumers find their perfect sleep solutions."

Solutions and solace are two key words in these pandemic-times. Bed Bath & Beyond's study went on to reveal that 83% of Americans surveyed feel that changing their bedding style during the pandemic has made them feel happier in their personal environment and 80% reported feeling calmer. Of those who changed their bedding style during the pandemic, 76% surveyed say it helped them sleep better. The new Nestwell brand is an ideal gateway to creating that sumptuous sanctuary at home.

Nestwell Products

Bed Bath & Beyond--a destination retailer for bedding and bath products--knows that sleep styles vary person to person. Whether you sleep hot and need the breathability of percale sheets, prefer the luxe touch of sateen, like to layer your bed with heaps of blankets and pillows or keep it simple with minimal layers, Nestwell offers a wide array of options. Easy-to-follow pointers on package, online and instore help demystify the process of shopping for linens. Nestwell helps you build a nest perfectly suited to your unique preferences, ultimately leading to a better night's rest. And sleep wellness is a known contributor to a healthy lifestyle.

"Sleep is important to a healthy lifestyle and creating a bed in which you feel comfortable can help ensure a good night's rest," said Dr. Shelby Harris. So whether you're looking for peaceful nights or pillow forts, Nestwell has you covered.

Similarly, Nestwell's priced-right line of towels, washcloths, bathmats, shower curtains and more help transform the bathroom into a place you'll be happy to retreat to, for a few minutes or an entire evening. Nestwell products are crafted to withstand the demands of daily use--all are made with high-quality, machine-washable fabrics available in modern, soothing neutral colors; sheets are wrinkle-resistant, and bedding includes organic and hypo-allergenic options.

Mother nature gets a nod in the Nestwell line, as well. A number of Nestwell products feature organic and responsibly-sourced materials, including OEKO-TEX 100, OEKO-TEX Made in Green, GOTs, organic cotton percale, cotton sateen, hemp, polyester, copper spandex blend, Tencel® Lyocell and cotton/linen blend fabrics.

For example:

The Pure Earth organic sheet is made with vegetable dye

The Tencel sheet set is made from Tencel® Lyocell and Lyocell is made with eucalyptus

The Duet Recycled polyester rug is made from recycled PET (water bottles)

The fabric shower liner is made from recycled PEVA (plastic)

The Nestwell line is also wallet-friendly, with prices ranging from $6.00 for washcloths, $10.00-$20.00 for towels, and $30.00-$120.00 for sheets, making the brand widely accessible.

Nestwell to Rest Well Guide and "The Way We Nest" Study

Bed Bath & Beyond knows comfort goes beyond matching your bedding to the color of your walls; for us, it's all about sleep happy fabrics that provide everyday comfort. As many people struggle to find bedding that best suits their needs, we launched "The Way We Nest" study to better understand American's current nesting habits at home. What we learned is that 71% of Americans surveyed say climbing into bed is their favorite part of their day. Other findings include:



79% of Americans surveyed agree it's more satisfying to crawl into a made bed than an unmade bed

58% of Americans surveyed report making their bed everyday

Half (50%) of daily bed-makers surveyed describe themselves as productive, compared to a quarter (24%) of people who rarely/never make their bed

"Everybody sleeps differently, so creating your perfect nest can be a very personal experience," said Dr. Harris.

From Bed Bath & Beyond's research the "Nestwell to Rest Well Guide" was born, an online quiz that helps customers identify their nesting preference, sleep habits and rituals to inform their nesting archetype and product preferences. The four archetypes are:

The Coziest

Loves sleeping under layers of blankets and pillows.

The Naturalist

Prefers to sleep in organic, natural or hypo-allergenic bedding.

The Trendsetter

Can spend all day in bed with cozy and on-trend layers that change by season.

The Functionalist

Likes to keep it simple, prefers simple layers and an unfussy bed, without decorative throw pillows

Once you've identified your nesting archetype, Bed Bath & Beyond design partner Decorist delivers design tips and product recommendations to rest well and sleep happier. Visit this link to take the quiz: https://www.bedbathandbeyond.com/store/our-brands/nestwell-quiz

Nestwell products are available only at Bed Bath & Beyond stores and online at Bedbathandbeyond.com. Like all Bed Bath & Beyond products, consumers can also pick up their favorite Nestwell selections via the company's Buy-Online-Pickup-In-Store (BOPIS) option, contactless Curbside Pickup and Same Day Delivery.

Nestwell is the first of eight new Owned Brands that Bed Bath & Beyond will launch in 2021 to help customers realize the potential in every room. The new brands will deliver exceptional quality and affordability across various categories, including bedding and bath, kitchen and dining, storage and organization and home décor.

About the Company

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries (the "Company") is an omnichannel retailer that makes it easy for our customers to feel at home. The Company sells a wide assortment of merchandise in the Home, Baby, Beauty and Wellness markets. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond operates websites at bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, buybuybaby.com, buybuybaby.ca, facevalues.com and decorist.com

About "The Way We Nest" Study

Bed Bath & Beyond conducted a 15-minute online survey among n=1,024 US adults 18 years and older. The sample is nationally representative as it relates to age, gender, household income, race/ethnicity, and region. The survey was fielded by market research company Savanta between February 11-21, 2021, and the margin of error (MOE) for the total US sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

SOURCE Bed Bath & Beyond

Related Links

http://www.bedbath.com

