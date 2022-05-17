Bring Home The Heartwarming, Inspirational Family Film Tyson's Run Today

Collide Distribution announces, that Universal Pictures Content Group's, latest edition, Tyson's Run has been added to their home entertainment releases, streaming, and available for purchase.

LOS ANGELES, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyson's Run , the story of an autistic high school student that strives to pursue his dreams of running the marathon, is available on DVD, Digital, and Video On Demand, starting today. Starring Major Dodson who plays Tyson Hollerman, Rory Cochrane , Amy Smart , and Barkhad Abdi , "Tyson's Run" is about a fifteen-year-old boy, living with autism, who tries to heal the rift between his parents and the emotional distance from his father by giving his unfulfilled father purpose and giving father and son a second chance to put their family bond first.

Tyson's Run DVD Cover

The release is helmed by Emmy Award-nominated and NAACP Image Award-winning Writer-Director Kim Bass. Mr. Bass, a former staff writer on the sketch comedy series In Living Color and creator of primetime family series Sister, Sister, and Kenan & Kel, created this feel-good, family drama. Mr. Bass stated, "I've imagined this story for several years. Taking it to production was one of my greatest joys. I'm proud and feel privileged to have been part of a film that both entertains and impacts. Now that Universal Pictures Content Group has enthusiastically agreed to bring the film to your home, I am grateful."

The film is available to Consumers who will be able to purchase or rent "Tyson's Run." Pre Order is now being sold on DVD on Amazon. com, Barnes & Noble, Best Buy, FYE, Gruv, Target, and Walmart. Digital is available to purchase on Apple TV, Direct TV, Microsoft, Prime Video, Fios by Verizon, VUDU, Xfinity, and YouTube. For more information, please visit Universal Pictures Home Entertainment .

ABOUT UNIVERSAL PICTURES CONTENT GROUP:

Headquartered in London, Universal Pictures Content Group is a repertoire center acquiring and producing multi-genre entertainment for distribution across theatrical, home entertainment, television, and digital platforms on a worldwide basis. Universal Pictures Content Group is a unit of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG). UFEG produces, acquires, markets, and distributes filmed entertainment worldwide in various media formats for theatrical, home entertainment, television, and other distribution platforms, as well as consumer products, interactive gaming, and live entertainment. The global division includes Universal Pictures, Focus Features, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, Universal Brand Development, Fandango, and DreamWorks Animation Film and Television. UFEG is part of NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news, and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group, world-renowned theme parks, and a suite of leading Internet-based businesses. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

ABOUT COLLIDE DISTRIBUTION:

About Collide Distribution: Collide Distribution, a division of Collide Media Group, specializes in downstreaming home entertainment distribution through UPHE Content Group. Collide Media Group was formed in 2016 by veteran Christian entertainment marketing executive Bob Elder with a mission dedicated to "elevating media that inspires a deeper relationship with Christ." The Collide team has worked on over 50 Faith-Based films, creating and executing marketing campaigns that have generated billions of impressions and resulted in hundreds of millions of ticket transactions. The Group is officed in historic downtown Franklin, Tennessee. www.collidedistribution.com

