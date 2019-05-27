Bring May Flowers at WatermarkPointe: Micro-Gardening in Your Westchester Condo

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y., May 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Surrounded by lush landscaping inspired by their stunning Sound-front location, the luxury condos in Westchester, NY at WatermarkPointe are characterized by laid-back sophistication and casual elegance. With expansive windows that fill your home with natural light, your WatermarkPointe condo is perfect for the home micro-gardener.

Health benefits of plants in the home. Not only are plants and flowers an excellent way to add a little more beauty to any room, but did you know that there are also health benefits associated with indoor plants? Plants help to improve air quality, acting as a sort of all-natural air purifier! They reduce carbon dioxide levels, increase humidity, and can even limit airborne dust levels. Studies have also shown that plants can reduce stress and improve well-being, resulting in more productivity and feelings of positivity.

Growing for use: micro-gardening herbs and veggies. Your WatermarkPointe gourmet kitchen is the ideal place to unleash your inner chef. With plenty of space for food prep, an oversized kitchen island, and top-of-the-line appliances, you will love preparing meals for family and friends at home. There is no better feeling than topping off the perfect culinary creation with some freshly snipped herbs or, pairing your meal with delicious veggies from your micro-garden. Cucumbers, tomatoes, and micro-greens are ideal for micro-gardening, as are basil, dill, rosemary, and thyme. What will you plant?

Growing for beauty: micro-gardens that look and smell incredible. Fruits, veggies, and herbs are not the only plants that can be micro-gardened, fill your home and your gracious 30-foot terrace with flowers that look as amazing as they smell! Peace lilies, African violets, Marigolds, and Begonias are all low maintenance, easy-to-care-for plants that will thrive indoors and out. Resort-inspired condo living doesn't mean giving up your gardening!

Oh so succulent: the current indoor plant trend. Succulents and air plants are both extremely durable, hyper-low maintenance plants that will thrive in any space. While succulents don't need much water to survive, air plants don't need soil at all and are happy to live on that gorgeous seashell you found while strolling the winding walking paths at WatermarkPointe. Don't be afraid to get creative with your potting, air plants and succulents can survive in unusual and recycled containers like mason jars, driftwood logs, teacups, teapots, and so much more!

