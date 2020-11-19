Bring My Song To Life Brings Richard Branson's Poem to Life

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard Branson dreams big. One of the most successful people in the world, Branson thrives on challenges. For his 65th birthday, in 2015, Branson asked people to give him 65 challenges. One of those challenges, by Medium blogger Michael Kennedy, invited him to write a poem or letter about his biggest wish.

In his poem, Branson writes of "a world where nobody feels the need to know their place. Or feels ashamed or afraid to show their true face."

Richard Branson with daughter Holly. Photo by Featureflash Photo Agency. Richard Branson in Los Angeles. Photo by Kathy Hutchins.

Chris Erhardt has kept it with him for inspiration ever since. In fact, one of Erhardt's companies, Bring My Song To Life, turned Branson's poem into a unique song with a matching lyrics video.

Bring My Song To Life helps people who want to create their own one-of-a-kind song, but don't know how to go about it. They may lack the training, skills or confidence to "show their true face" and tap into emotions and feelings that make a song stand out. Most people have limited resources, so the process of creating a song from start to finish seems next to impossible, if not intimidating. After all, it's not easy to master all the standard elements of a song – melody, chords, beat and rhythm, genre and style, concept, hook, lyrics, song section, arrangement and length.

Creating a song doesn't have to be a daunting or expensive experience. Featuring a tiered pricing structure that starts as low as $99, with additional discounts possible, Bring My Song To Life is an affordable way to turn any idea or story into a customized song to celebrate holidays, anniversaries, birthdays and other milestones.

"Our talented team of professional session musicians, vocalists, producers and writers love the challenge of creating personalized lyrics and music for people who are not songwriters," Erhardt says. "It's a labor of love. The positive feedback we've received from our clients is truly gratifying, especially because we're creating songs that make people happy."

You don't have to be Richard Branson to dream big. You don't have to be rich and powerful to make your dream come true. If one of your biggest wishes is to create a song, you don't have to be a songwriter, or have any musical talent. All you need is a brief story or idea. Bring My Song to Life will create a high-quality, professionally produced song, in the genre and style you want, transforming your vision into a forever memory.

In these challenging times, creating special memories has never been more important. To create yours, visit https://www.bringmysongtolife.com/

