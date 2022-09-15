Bring On Thrill and Adventure: Rollplay Expands Top-Selling Nighthawk Line

New Nighthawk Bolt 12V Ride-On Caters to Younger Thrill-seekers Looking to Master the Lean-to-steer Toy

CANTON, Mass., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollplay, the award-winning toy innovator, today announced the newest addition to its fan-favorite Nighthawk line of performance ride-ons, the Nighthawk Bolt 12V Ride-On. Geared towards younger riders ages 4 and up, the new Nighthawk Bolt incorporates the line's signature lean-to-steer play technology for exhilarating rides around the neighborhood. The Nighthawk line now includes three unique product offerings and the Nighthawk Storm 12V Ride-On, part of the Nighthawk 12V Collection, was recently named as a 2022 Toy of the Year (TOTY) Awards finalist in the "Ride-On Toy" category. The full line will be on display at tomorrow's Holiday of Play event hosted by the Toy Insider.

Rollplay's New Nighthawk Bolt 12V Ride-On

"We are excited to expand our best-selling Nighthawk line and are sure that the Nighthawk Bolt will offer non-stop fun and action to all riders," said Amy Gartland-Magee, VP of Marketing for Evenflo, the parent company of Rollplay. "The Nighthawk Bolt 12V Ride-On is also our lowest priced Nighthawk to date, offering unlimited thrill to even more children."

Known for innovative ride-on toys, Rollplay continues to expand the company's various offerings across lines and in the performance category. The Nighthawk line of products includes:

For additional information on Rollplay and other offerings, visit www.Rollplay.com.

About Rollplay

Rollplay designs and markets products for parents of children aged 18 months to 12 years of age who want to provide empowering play experiences to their children with highly featured, quality ride-on products. Drawn from consumer-based insights to fuel mobilized fun, exploration and imagination, parents will feel joy from their child's ability to independently discover the world around them.

About Goodbaby Holdings, Limited

Rollplay is owned by Goodbaby Holdings, Limited, a world leading juvenile products company. Through its various business units Goodbaby International researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets and sells strollers, children's safety car seats, cribs, ride-ons, bicycles, tricycles and other durable juvenile products. The company is engaged in serving local consumer markets around the globe with a strong portfolio of trusted consumer brands.

