Bring On Thrill and Adventure: Rollplay Expands Top-Selling Nighthawk Line

Sep 15, 2022, 08:03 ET
New Nighthawk Bolt 12V Ride-On Caters to Younger Thrill-seekers Looking to Master the Lean-to-steer Toy
CANTON, Mass., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollplay, the award-winning toy innovator, today announced the newest addition to its fan-favorite Nighthawk line of performance ride-ons, the Nighthawk Bolt 12V Ride-On. Geared towards younger riders ages 4 and up, the new Nighthawk Bolt incorporates the line's signature lean-to-steer play technology for exhilarating rides around the neighborhood. The Nighthawk line now includes three unique product offerings and the Nighthawk Storm 12V Ride-On, part of the Nighthawk 12V Collection, was recently named as a 2022 Toy of the Year (TOTY) Awards finalist in the "Ride-On Toy" category. The full line will be on display at tomorrow's Holiday of Play event hosted by the Toy Insider.
"We are excited to expand our best-selling Nighthawk line and are sure that the Nighthawk Bolt will offer non-stop fun and action to all riders," said Amy Gartland-Magee, VP of Marketing for Evenflo, the parent company of Rollplay. "The Nighthawk Bolt 12V Ride-On is also our lowest priced Nighthawk to date, offering unlimited thrill to even more children."
Known for innovative ride-on toys, Rollplay continues to expand the company's various offerings across lines and in the performance category. The Nighthawk line of products includes:
- *NEW* Nighthawk Bolt 12V Ride-On
For younger riders looking to get in on the fun, the Nighthawk Bolt 12V Ride-On has joined the best-selling fleet of Nighthawk vehicles. With a visible safety flag and handlebars, riders can reach speeds up to 4 MPH and master the innovative lean-to-steer play pattern. This ride-on is available online at Amazon, Target and Walmart for a suggested retail price of $159.99.
- Nighthawk 12V Ride-On
Reaching forward speeds of up to 6 MPH, the Nighthawk 12V Ride-On is sure to be a hit with thrill-seekers ages 6+! Start and stop pedals allow the rider to control the speed with ease. Kids will love learning how to maneuver around obstacles with the unique steering technique. Turning is quick and easy — just lean left or right and hang on to the side handlebars. Available online at Amazon, Target, and Walmart in black, white and pink, for a suggested retail price of $189.99.
- Nighthawk Storm 12V Ride-On
The Nighthawk Storm 12V Ride-On elevates the original Nighthawk with a new patterned print and was recently named a 2022 Toy of the Year (TOTY) Awards finalist in the "Ride-On Toy" category. This ride-on is perfect for riders ready to embrace for fun, fast steering and take on the outdoors in a new way. Available online at Amazon, Target, and Walmart for a suggested retail price of $199.99.
- Nighthawk NexGen 24V Ride-On
Reaching speeds up to 6.5 MPH, riders 6 and up can cruise, steer, turn, and twist with the Nighthawk NexGen 24V Ride-On thanks to advanced foot throttles and handlebars for additional support. The ride-on also features a one-step folding system for easy storage and transport for adventures on-the-go. Ready to ride again? Release the wings with a simple button. Available online at Target and Walmart for a suggested retail price of $219.99.
For additional information on Rollplay and other offerings, visit www.Rollplay.com.
About Rollplay
Rollplay designs and markets products for parents of children aged 18 months to 12 years of age who want to provide empowering play experiences to their children with highly featured, quality ride-on products. Drawn from consumer-based insights to fuel mobilized fun, exploration and imagination, parents will feel joy from their child's ability to independently discover the world around them.
About Goodbaby Holdings, Limited
Rollplay is owned by Goodbaby Holdings, Limited, a world leading juvenile products company. Through its various business units Goodbaby International researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets and sells strollers, children's safety car seats, cribs, ride-ons, bicycles, tricycles and other durable juvenile products. The company is engaged in serving local consumer markets around the globe with a strong portfolio of trusted consumer brands.
