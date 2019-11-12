Bring Our Troops Home Announces National Press Club Briefings and Capitol Hill Visits on Wed., Nov. 13, 2019
Veterans, State Legislators Urge Members of Congress to Re-evaluate U.S. Foreign Policy and End to the Endless Wars in Middle East
Nov 12, 2019, 13:00 ET
WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
|
WHO:
|
Bring Our Troops Home, a 501(c)4 organization, will host a series of policy briefings at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. and Capitol Hill visits on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
|
Dan McKnight, Bring Our Troops Home Chairman and a combat military veteran, will lead the effort, along with Wyoming State Representative Tyler Lindholm. McKnight, who also is a veteran.
|
WHAT:
|
National Press Club briefing to include remarks and panel discussions led by Dan McKnight and Tyler Lindholm – with a keynote address by Brigadier General Donald C. Bolduc, Ret. U.S. Army.
|
General Bolduc took part in Operation Medusa as commander of the 1st Battalion, 3rd Special Forces Group. From 2010 to 2011 he served as Combined Joint Special Operations Task Force commander and from 2012-2013 as Commander of the Combined Joint Special Operations Component in Afghanistan where he served a total of 10 tours.
|
WHERE:
|
The National Press Club, 549 14th Street, NW, Washington, D.C.
|
WHEN:
|
8:15 am. – 11 a.m. Eastern, Wed., Nov. 13, 2019. Credentialed media are invited to attend. (Photo ID will be required at check-in.)
|
Opening Remarks by Dan McKnight, Bring Our Troops Home Chairman and Wyoming State Representative Tyler Lindholm – 8:15 a.m.
|
General Bolduc, the keynote speaker, will speak at approx. 9:40 a.m.
|
Three panel topics will include:
|
Panel Discussion: Impact of Endless Wars on the U.S. Military – 8:30 a.m.
|
• Major Dan Sjursen, Ret. U.S. Army
|
• Lt. Col Danny Davis, Ret. U.S. Army
|
• Lt Col. Jim Lechner, Ret U.S. Army
|
Panel Discussion: Impact of Endless Wars on the African American Community – 9 a.m.
|
• Mario P. Fields, Sergeant Major, Ret.; Founder and President at Global Inspirational Press
|
• Ellis Craig – USMC / 2nd Marine Division / Operation Desert Storm; Founder o Extend The Reach Beyond; creating job opportunities for transitioning service members and veterans in the intelligence industry.
|
• Stacy Washington – U.S. Air Force, Ret.; Host of Stacy on the Right broadcast on Urban Family Talk Radio
|
Panel Discussion: What State-Level Engagement Can Do to Affect End the Endless Wars – 10:15 a.m.
|
• State Rep. Pat McGeehan – (R-WV)
|
• State Rep. Andi Clifford (D-WY)
|
• State Rep. Tyler Lindholm (R-WY)
|
WHY:
|
The goal of Bring Our Troops Home is to press Congress to re-evaluate U.S. foreign policy to deemphasize military intervention, including the 18-year war in Afghanistan. Bring Our Troops Home is dedicated to ending the war in Afghanistan, removing our military forces from the Middle East, and insisting the Constitution of the United States be faithfully observed.
|
BROADCAST
|
The Bring Our Troops Home events will be broadcast live from approximately 8:15 a.m. – 11 a.m. Eastern. https://youtu.be/EyeffuTS69Y
|
CONTACT:
|
For more information, contact Bring Our Troops Home at Info@BringOurTroopsHome.Us or visit: www.BringOurTroopsHome.Us.
SOURCE Bring Our Troops Home
Share this article