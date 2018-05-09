Bring Out the Best You With Celebrity Lifestyle Tips From Chassie Post on Tips on TV Blog

ATLANTA, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The spring and summer seasons are right around the corner, and so is beach fun and backyard bashes. One of the nation's top TV style experts and lifestyle editors Chassie Post has some tips to freshen up any look or lifestyle for the coming seasons! Post is best known for her appearances as a guest on national television shows like TipsonTV where she covers the hottest trends and styles.

Chassie gave tips for feeling and looking better this Spring and Summer!

A Good Place to Start for Looking Better this Spring

This time of year, everyone should be motivated to get up, get moving, exercise and stay hydrated. As a matter of fact, one of the major keys to beautiful skin and looking good is staying hydrated. For many people, drinking enough water every day is a challenge. A refreshing drink is True Lemon and True Lime, which provides a refreshing, good-for-you option to flavor water and help people drink more water, deliciously. The 10 calorie True lemonades and True limeades are made with simple and clean ingredients including citrus oils and juices, resulting in a fresh-squeezed taste that makes drinking more waterway more enjoyable. True Lemon lemonades and True Lime Limeades have no artificial sweeteners, flavors, or preservatives so one can feel good about drinking them. They are available at retailers nationwide and on Amazon. For more information, visit www.truelemon.com.

Tips for Looking Good this Season

Just as important as staying hydrated is what one eats and puts into the body. Chassie thinks everyone should try her favorite snack, Muuna Cottage Cheese. This innovative, new brand has reimagined cottage cheese with nine amazingly rich and creamy, protein-packed flavors. Muuna tastes amazing and it is nutritious! Each single serve fruit variety has 15g of protein, just 9g of sugar and only 130 calories plus it contains calcium, potassium, and even probiotics. Compare Muuna to a favorite cottage and yogurt. Muuna has won 5 different taste awards in the past year. Muuna's mango even won best in class for cottage cheese at the World Cheese Championship. Muuna is a delicious, grab-and-go snack or meal option to satisfy the palette and to keep anyone full longer. For more information, visit muuna.com.

One Area that Needs the Most Attention when the Seasons Change

Changing weather is really tough on hair care, which is why Clairol has completely redesigned its iconic Nice'N Easy with a breakthrough formula that was 20 years in the making. This breakthrough technology has completely disrupted the at-home hair color category targeting the main concerns women have, including damage, allergies, smell and mess, all the while still delivering the gorgeous color results women know and love to help Color Fearlessly. It also features a damage-blocking technology that actually makes hair look healthier after coloring as well as a fresh floral scent and a new non-drip conditioning crème formula. For more information, visit www.clairol.com.

Tips to Survive the Heat

While warmer seasons allow for open windows to bring in the fresh air, Chassie reminds everyone that the pollen and allergens that come with spring are also invited in. To combat this, it is beneficial to install an air cleaning system that improves a home's air quality like the Trane CleanEffects, a whole air filtration system. It removes up to 99.98 percent of the airborne particles that are breathed in at home, by reducing allergens like dust, pet hair, tobacco smoke, as well as, harmful bacteria such as mold spores and even microscopic viruses such as Influenza A.

Trane is a leading global provider of indoor comfort solutions and is the first whole-home air cleaning system to earn certification from The Asthma and Allergy Foundation. The asthma and allergy friendly Certification Mark is awarded only to those products that are scientifically proven to reduce exposure to asthma and allergy triggers. Visit Trane.com for more information.

