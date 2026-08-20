Bring Quant Studies to Life with Video Using MFour's DANI™

MFour's DANI™ now adds video interviews as part of every quant study to get to the "why" behind the data, transcribes responses, finds themes, generates insights, and helps edit and cut a shareable reel. Days of work, done in minutes.

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MFour today announced the ability to add video interviews to every quantitative study using MFour's DANI™, so when researchers need to understand the "why" behind the data, they don't field a separate qual study and wait four weeks. DANI simply asks the same respondents to turn on their camera and explain. DANI analyzes the responses and adds the "color commentary" behind the quantitative findings.

DANI Reel Studio automatically transcribes video responses and identifies recurring themes. DANI quantifies how often those themes appear and connects each finding back to the supporting consumer video. Researchers can then turn the strongest moments into presentation-ready reels using easy drag-and-drop editing tools, without leaving the platform. DANI can even auto-edit and auto-generate a reel based on the researcher's instructions.

"Quant tells you what is happening. Video explains why," said Chris St. Hilaire, Founder and CEO of MFour. "With AI making video analysis fast and scalable, the consumer voice can be part of every quant study."

This approach is powered by MFour's first-party consumer panel and video-capable mobile app. MFour's behavior-triggered research reaches consumers at the moment an experience occurs with a brand or product, helping researchers capture real-time feedback from the same people whose behaviors and attitudes they are measuring.

With DANI Reel Studio, teams can move from hundreds of open-ended video responses to quantified themes, supporting clips, and a shareable reel in minutes rather than days of manual review.

DANI Reel Studio is now generally available to MFour Studio customers.

Learn more: https://www.mfour.com/resources/blogs/dani-reel-studio/video-survey-transcript-and-reels-features/

About MFour

MFour Data Research, founded in 2011, provides validated, opt-in consumer behavior and survey data powered by its Surveys On The Go® app and Fair Trade Data® model. The company's 13M+ consumer panel generates nine deterministic data streams — ChatGPT conversations, location, app usage, web browsing, receipts, demographics, attitudes, survey responses, and behavior-triggered surveys — all connected to a single identity. Through MFour Studio™, organizations can access these behavioral and survey signals to understand consumer journeys and measure outcomes, with DANI™ (Data Analytics Navigation Instructor), MFour's AI agent, providing on-demand analysis across 4 billion monthly buyer signals. MFour is trusted by Samsung, Google, Amazon Ads, Microsoft, Hulu, Keurig Dr Pepper, Papa Johns, and hundreds of other global brands.

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Learn more at MFour.com.

SOURCE MFour Data Research