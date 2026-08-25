MFour Data Research Names Nikhil Nair Senior Vice President of Data Science & Governance

Former Amazon, Uber and Adobe analytics leader joins MFour to advance its connected first-party data and AI strategy

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MFour Data Research today announced that Nikhil Nair has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Data Science & Governance. Nikhil brings more than 15 years of executive data leadership across global technology companies building and leading global data, analytics and business intelligence organizations.

Most recently, Nikhil served as Head of Analytics and BI at Amazon, where he led the analytics vision and roadmap for Ring's subscriptions and product business. During his tenure, he helped build the data infrastructure and reporting used across sales, product, marketing and operations as the subscriptions business grew from $800 million to more than $2 billion. He was also instrumental in building LLM-powered insights agents that improved operational efficiency within the organization by 70%.

Previously, Nikhil served as Global Head of Analytics and Insights at Uber, where he directed a worldwide team within the community operations division. He also spent over eight years at Adobe in various data science and analytics leadership roles, culminating in scaling a direct-to-consumer business from an initial test to a $45M ARR engine. Nikhil holds an MBA from the UCLA Anderson School of Management and an MS in Industrial and Systems Engineering from Virginia Tech.

As Senior Vice President of Data Science & Governance, Nikhil will help advance MFour's data strategy and support the continued growth of the company's first-party consumer data and AI capabilities. That includes DANI™, MFour's AI assistant for connecting behavioral data with survey responses to help clients understand the full consumer journey.

"We've already built a strong foundation by connecting first-party behavioral and survey data to a single opted-in consumer identity," said Chris St. Hilaire, Founder and CEO of MFour Data Research. "The next phase is about continuing to scale that intelligence and make it even more actionable for clients. Nikhil has spent his career building the teams and systems that make that possible, and he'll be a key part of how we continue advancing DANI and Full Journey Intelligence."

Nikhil joins MFour as the company continues to expand the first-party behavioral and survey data available through MFour Studio™. At the same time, MFour is scaling how AI turns those connected signals into actionable intelligence for clients.

"I've built my career around connecting data to real business decisions and creating analytics systems that people can actually use," said Nikhil. "What stood out to me about MFour is the combination of first-party consumer data, deterministic identity and AI. As we enter into an era where the initial hype around AI is slowing within enterprises, there is a tremendous opportunity to make complex consumer journeys easier to understand and act on, and I'm excited to help scale that vision."

About MFour Data Research

MFour Data Research, founded in 2011, provides validated, opt-in consumer behavior and survey data powered by its Surveys On The Go® app and Fair Trade Data® model. The company's 13M+ consumer panel generates nine deterministic data streams — ChatGPT conversations, location, app usage, web browsing, receipts, demographics, attitudes, survey responses and behavior-triggered surveys — all connected to a single identity.

Through MFour Studio™, organizations can access these behavioral and survey signals to understand consumer journeys and measure outcomes, with DANI™ (Data Analytics Navigation Instructor), MFour's AI assistant, providing on-demand analysis across 4 billion monthly buyer signals. MFour is trusted by Samsung, Google, Amazon Ads, Microsoft, Hulu, Keurig Dr Pepper, Papa Johns and hundreds of other global brands.

Full Journey Intelligence. Know What to Do Next.

SOURCE MFour Data Research