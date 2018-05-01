Bring Self Expression to Life with the NEW Hand Lettering Sets from Prismacolor®

"Hand lettering is a trend which encourages individuals to express themselves by transforming a simple piece of paper into an artistic design," said Victor Misawa, senior vice president of marketing, Writing, Newell Brands. "These Hand Lettering sets provide the tools and tips needed for both experts and novice hand letterers to express themselves and inspire others. It is our hope that hand letterers of all skill levels will use these sets to create artful words of encouragement, stunning designs, and personalized script that instills originality and a sense of self."

The hand lettering sets include all the essentials needed to create beautiful, flowing script including a how-to-leaflet that outlines a few fundamental hand lettering tips to help you get started.

Prismacolor Premier Beginner Hand Lettering Set:

2 Graphite Pencils feature smooth laydown, perfect for sketching designs

3 Illustration Markers for tracing over graphite and creating intricate details

1 Dual-Ended Art Marker for creating bold letters and design

1 Kneaded Eraser, excellent for erasing graphite markings

1 Hand Lettering Tips & Tricks Leaflet that outlines some fundamental hand lettering tips to help get you started

Prismacolor Premier Advanced Hand Lettering Set:

2 Graphite Pencils feature smooth laydown, perfect for sketching designs

7 Illustration Markers for tracing over graphite and creating intricate details

2 Dual-Ended Art Markers for creating bold letters and design

1 Kneaded Eraser, excellent for erasing graphite markings

1 Hand Lettering Tips & Tricks Leaflet that outlines some fundamental hand lettering tips to help get you started

The Prismacolor Premier Hand Lettering sets are available for purchase at nationwide retailers such as Blick, Target and Amazon. MSRP for the Beginner set is $24.99 and the Advanced set is $37.99.

For more information on Prismacolor Hand Lettering sets, visit Prismacolor.com or visit on Facebook or Instagram.

About Prismacolor®

For over 75 years, Prismacolor® has set the standard for high quality art products. By collaborating directly with artists to anticipate evolving needs, the Prismacolor portfolio has evolved to include the tools artists need to flawlessly complete every project. From colored pencils to art markers and pastels, Prismacolor helps artists express their limitless imaginations. Visit http://www.prismacolor.com for more information.

ABOUT NEWELL BRANDS

Newell Brands (NYSE: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer's®, Coleman®, Jostens®, Marmot®, Rawlings®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Rubbermaid®, Contigo®, First Alert®, Waddington and Yankee Candle®. For hundreds of millions of consumers, Newell Brands makes life better every day, where they live, learn, work and play. This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bring-self-expression-to-life-with-the-new-hand-lettering-sets-from-prismacolor-300638305.html

SOURCE Prismacolor