Bring Special Joy To Valentine's Day With Limited-Edition Treats From Ferrero

Elegant Offerings:

Ferrero Rocher® Rose features 6 fine hazelnut chocolates presented in an impressive rose gift box. The Ferrero Rocher Rose is perfect to gift your significant other and adds a sophisticated touch to your Valentine's Day dining room table decor.

Ferrero Rocher® Heart Shaped Boxes are available in counts of 8, 10, 16 and 24; these fine hazelnut chocolates are individually wrapped in premium gold foil, making it the perfect gift to show your love.

Ferrero Collection® Heart Shaped Boxes feature an assortment of Ferrero Rocher®, Raffaello® (a harmonious blend of carefully selected ingredients, including white Californian almonds and coconut from the Pacific Islands) and Rondnoir® (a crisp wafer surrounding a creamy, chocolaty filling with a dark chocolate pearl at the center) premium chocolates in an elegant heart-shaped gift box. Available in 8, 10, 16, and 24 count boxes.

Ferrero Rocher® 5 Piece Gift features 5 fine hazelnut chocolates in an elegant Valentine's Day box that is perfect for small gifting.





Ferrero Rocher® 5 Piece Gift features 5 fine hazelnut chocolates in an elegant Valentine's Day box that is perfect for small gifting.

Ferrero Golden Gallery Signature® Heart Box is an impressive gift to share with your Valentine. This chocolate work of art features a variety of hand-crafted chocolates beautifully wrapped in a heart-shaped gift box. Ferrero Golden Gallery Signature Heart Boxes are available in quantities of 18 and 28.





Ferrero Golden Gallery Signature® Valentine's Day Box features exceptionally crafted assorted chocolates created with the finest ingredients, including slow roasted hazelnuts, soft caramel with a touch of sea salt, and arabica coffee. The Ferrero Golden Gallery Signature Valentine's Day Boxes are available in quantities of 12 and 24.

Fun & Festive Finds:

Butterfinger® & Crunch® Mustache & Lips Novelty Set adds a fun twist to celebrate Valentine's Day with your best friend or secret crush. Whether you want to tell someone you have a "CRUNCH" on them, or you "MUSTACHE" them to be yours, these fun gifts will bring a smile to your Valentine's face.





Crunch® Hearts features heart-shaped chocolates wrapped in decorative Valentine's Day foils. These adorable chocolate hearts will help spruce up your baked goods or add the perfect final touch to your gift for that special someone.





Crunch® Candy & Card Kit is a great combination of delicious chocolates and cards for a fun and easy way to exchange Valentine's Day notes. Each kit comes with 28 Crunch Fun Size pieces and a variety of cards so that they can be personalized.





Assorted Chocolate Heart Box will help you share a small token of appreciation to your friend or significant other. The heart-shaped box and decorative red and pink packaging adds a special element to this gift, with a variety of chocolate and candy, Butterfinger®, Crunch®, Baby Ruth® and 100 Grand®, that your loved one can choose from.





Assorted Chocolate Valentine's Exchange Bag is a delicious combination of chocolate and candy for a fun and easy way to enjoy Valentine's Day with friends. Each bag comes with 33 Fun Size pieces of Butterfinger®, Crunch®, Baby Ruth® and 100 Grand® that are wrapped with a "To and From" so they can be personalized.





Tic Tac® - Cherry Flavored Mints will give your sweetheart or BFF a little something to smile about this Valentine's Day. Available in two sizes (0.84 OZ and 2.9 OZ packs), every pack is filled with delicious, cherry-flavored mints - each marked with notes like "XOXO," "U Rock," "Friend," "Bestie" and more.





will give your sweetheart or BFF a little something to smile about this Valentine's Day. Available in two sizes (0.84 OZ and 2.9 OZ packs), every pack is filled with delicious, cherry-flavored mints - each marked with notes like "XOXO," "U Rock," "Friend," "Bestie" and more. Kinder Joy® Valentine's Eggs have a little message for everyone in your life, including "luv u," "ur a star," "bff," and more! Sure to surprise and delight with one side filled with a delicious treat - two layers of milky sweet creams, topped with two crispy wafer bites filled with cocoa cream – and the other, an exciting mystery toy, made to extend the fun of playing beyond the excitement of discovery.

Ferrero's Valentine's Day products are rolling out in-stores now, in addition to ecommerce retailers including Amazon, Walmart, Instacart and more.

For more information, follow Ferrero at @FerreroUSA.

About Ferrero North America

For over 70 years, Ferrero has created products loved by generations. We've grown from a bakery in Alba, Italy into the third largest confectionery company in the world. Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and continues to spread joy with Ferrero Rocher®, Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac® and Fannie May chocolates. Ferrero Group expanded its portfolio in 2018 with the addition of Butterfinger, Crunch, Baby Ruth, 100Grand, and other legendary chocolate brands.

We're proud to be a family-owned company with 3,000 employees in eight offices and ten plants and warehouses in North America, including a cocoa processing plant in Brantford, Ontario and a planned chocolate processing factory in Bloomington, Illinois. Instilled in every aspect of our business is the entrepreneurial spirit of our founders and their passion for quality, creativity, and innovation. Follow @FerreroUSA on Twitter and @ferrerousacorp on Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com

