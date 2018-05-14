Bring the Gilded Age of Newport's Bellevue Avenue to Your Next New York Event

BROAD CHANNEL, N.Y., May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gilded Age was alive and well in Newport, Rhode Island during the late 19th Century. Gilded Age mansions, such as the Rosecliff on Newport's 2 ½ miles long Bellevue Avenue encompasses more history and opulence than just about any other avenue in America. America's elite made Newport Rhode Island their summer home building opulent mansions they called, "summer cottages" with unobstructed views of the Atlantic Ocean. Charles W. Howard, President and CEO of CALLAHEAD has designed an exclusive special event luxury restroom trailer to bring the lavish designs of the Gilded Age to New York special events with the Rosecliff Luxury Restroom Trailer. An award-winning builder, Mr. Howard has been recognized by the Queens Chamber of Commerce and New York Department of Buildings for multiple properties.

The Rosecliff Luxury Restroom Trailer's name comes from the famous Newport mansion which ballroom was used to film the 1974 version of The Great Gatsby. The Rosecliff by CALLAHEAD has exquisite architectural details that will overwhelm all who enter the luxury restroom trailer. These designs never existed in restroom trailers until Mr. Howard began creating palace style restrooms for his company. In fact, he has been studying Newport Rhode Island's architecture since he was a teenager by reading books. As an adult, Mr. Howard made his first trip to the island's gold coast in his early 20's. Today, Mr. Howard, his wife Kimberly, and their children continue to visit Newport every summer to enjoy the history and tour the Newport Mansions open to the public as a museum's thanks to the Preservation Society of Newport County. Mr. Howard's passion for this European architecture was the force behind the Rosecliff Luxury Restroom Trailer creation to deliver a part of Newport's Bellevue Avenue to New York.

CALLAHEAD'S Rosecliff is a 3-station luxury restroom trailer with separate women's, and men's restrooms perfect for weddings, corporate events, fundraisers or any New York event you want to impress your guests. Inside the Rosecliff the decorative details are extensive and more elaborate than most home bathrooms. The walls have white painted wood wainscoting extending up to the 3-foot height. Beautiful faux statuary marble walls continue from the chair rail moldings up to the ceilings wood crown moldings and elegant dental work. There is also casement moldings around the doors and frieze moldings above each door, vanity, and full-length mirror. Gorgeous gold framed artwork throughout the entire restroom trailer was specially selected and custom framed for the Rosecliff. Designer Francoise wall sconces are in burnished brass with ribbed glass shades also decorate the walls. Traditional black and white checkered floors are a perfect addition the restroom trailers classic design.

The Rosecliff Luxury Restroom Trailer has black and white marble vanity countertops with porcelain sink basins and Moen automatic faucets. Ornate antibacterial soap dispensers, hand towels, and filled candy dishes adds a higher level to your visit to the Rosecliff. Even the vanity's storage wood cabinet door has an elegant Ribbon & Reed knob. There is also a carved wood trim vanity mirror and flowers on the marble vanity. A thermostat heat and air conditioning system and a speaker and music system are also available.

All of the bathroom stalls have floor to ceiling wood doors decorated with horizontal and vertical recessed panels with rope trim work. The doors four-inch steeple hinges have a decorative vine pattern. The door handle is a stunning Largo design door set with a diamond crystal glass knob. Every private stall has a porcelain flush toilet, a brass toilet paper holder, a double brass coat and hat hook with Lancaster rosettes, trash receptacle, ceiling vent and custom framed art.

Mr. Howard is often asked why he created the Rosecliff Luxury Restroom Trailer or any of his architecturally designed portable restrooms. He answers with one of the quotes he penned, "Perfection is a Matter of Opinion Therefore it Exists." Mr. Howard's quote is clearly stating how his company will always deliver the perfect portable restroom experience for every need. Mr. Howard's opulent designs and perfected hospital grade cleaning service has made CALLAHEAD the preferred portable restroom rental company in New York. If you would like to take a tour of the Rosecliff Luxury Restroom Trailer, CALLAHEAD's Vice President of Marketing and Development, and Mr. Howard's wife, Kimberly will walk you through on the CALLAHEAD website or YouTube.

CALLAHEAD has been advancing the portable restroom industry since 1976. CALLAHEAD serves New York City's five boroughs of Brooklyn, Manhattan, the Bronx, Staten Island and Queens as well as Westchester, Nassau and Suffolk Counties. To learn more about the Rosecliff Luxury Restroom Trailer, or to explore all of CALLAHEAD's portable restrooms, sinks, showers, and security guard booths in New York, visit www.CALLAHEAD.com.

