Bring the Holidays Home with Baskin-Robbins' December Holiday Cakes and Festive Flavor of the Month

December's Flavor of the Month, Winter White Chocolate ® . Swirled with a rich cherry ribbon and bursting with bits of sweet cherry dipped in a chocolate flavored coating with a white chocolate flavored ice cream, this scoop is sure to be on everyone's wish list.

Eggnog flavored ice cream with hints of rum and nutmeg and Butterscotch Crunch with butterscotch pieces and a toffee-flavor ribbon, are available in pre-packed quarts to-go.

"We're excited to share a taste of the season with our collection of customizable holiday cakes and festive ice cream flavors," said Shannon Blakely, Vice President of Marketing, Baskin-Robbins U.S. and Canada. "We also invite our guests to order a treat for themselves or send a surprise to a loved one through our delivery partners DoorDash and Uber Eats – or with an e-gift card ordered through our app."

Guests can also celebrate the holidays with returning favorites like the Reindeer Cake, featuring an adorable reindeer with chocolate snout, antlers and holly garnish, the Snowman Cake, bundled up for the season in festive holiday icing or the Winter Wonderland Cake, decorated in beautiful icy blues, a white chocolate-drizzled edge, and topped with sparkling glitter. Plus, Baskin-Robbins' new Modern Wreath Cake and Winter Forest Cake, which both feature iconic holiday designs that are sure to make the season merry. Each cake can be customized to include guests' favorite ice cream and cake flavors.

Cake orders can be placed online at BaskinRobbins.com , through the Baskin-Robbins mobile app or by visiting or calling your local Baskin-Robbins restaurant. Gift cards are also available for purchase at your local Baskin-Robbins, in the Baskin-Robbins mobile app and online at BaskinRobbins.com.

For those looking for a sweet post-holiday treat, guests who spend $10 or more on Baskin-Robbins through Uber Eats between December 28, 2020 and January 3, 2021 will receive a $0 delivery fee with no promo code necessary.*

The vast majority of Baskin-Robbins stores remain open across the country and have enhanced preventative health and safety measures in place. In an ongoing effort to help keep guests and restaurant employees safe, Baskin-Robbins is currently limiting service to drive-thru, carry-out and curbside pick-up at select locations, in addition to delivery at participating locations with Uber Eats and DoorDash. Guests can order and pay contactless through the Baskin-Robbins mobile app for a quick, grab-and-go experience.

*Offer expires at 11:55pm PT on 1/3/21. The offer is valid for a $0 Delivery Fee. A minimum order of $10 before taxes and fees is required. Taxes and Service Fee still apply. A Small Order Fee may apply. Offer may not be combined with other offers. See the Uber Eats app for details and location availability. Valid only in the United States.

About Baskin-Robbins

Named a top snack and beverage franchise in the United States by Nation's Restaurant News in 2019, Baskin-Robbins is the world's largest chain of ice cream specialty shops. Baskin-Robbins creates and markets innovative, premium hard scoop ice cream, a full range of beverages and a delicious lineup of desserts including custom ice cream cakes, the Polar Pizza® Ice Cream Treat and take-home ice cream quarts and pints, providing quality and value to consumers at nearly 7,900 retail shops in 52 countries worldwide. Baskin-Robbins was founded in 1945 by two ice cream enthusiasts whose passion led to the creation of more than 1,300 ice cream flavors and a wide variety of delicious treats. Headquartered in Canton, Mass., Baskin-Robbins is part of the Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.BaskinRobbins.com.

