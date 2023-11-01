Bring the Holidays to Life by Creating a Flower Bouquet Bar with FiftyFlowers

The flower kits are a fun and festive experience of bouquet-making for any gathering

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to transform holiday celebrations into unforgettable experiences, FiftyFlowers, the original DIY farm-fresh flower wholesaler is proud to introduce Thanksgiving and Holiday Bouquet Bar DIY Flower Kits, a revolutionary addition to any festive gathering. A bouquet bar can serve as both a party theme and an interactive activity station, enabling guests to craft their own bouquets by hand-selecting individual flowers and arranging them according to their personal preferences.

  • Floral Fun for Friendsgiving: Enrich your friendly celebration with a memorable activity by crafting stunning creations that can be taken home and used as enchanting centerpieces for your Thanksgiving feast.
  • Centerpieces & Cocoa: Elevate your family or neighborhood event with a captivating blend of a cocoa bar and a flower bar.
  • Corporate Cheer: Add a distinctive touch to your corporate holiday party by allowing everyone to design an arrangement to take home.

FiftyFlowers' bouquet bar flower collections make hosting easier by including all of the fresh floral items you need in one convenient package with shipping capabilities directly from the farm to your doorstep.

"Whether you're hosting a Friendsgiving, looking for a family activity or bridging generational gaps, we see bouquet bars as a way to provide an exciting and memorable way to bring people of all ages together," said FiftyFlowers CEO and Founder Liza Roeser. "At FiftyFlowers, we're committed to making your holidays extraordinary, and by using our DIY Holiday Kits for Bouquet Bars, you can add a touch of flower magic to your celebrations."

For more information and to order your own DIY Flower Combos this holiday season, click here.

About FiftyFlowers:

FiftyFlowers is a wholesale flower industry leader and was built on the belief that everyone deserves flowers worthy of the iconic, beautiful moments in their lives. The company has helped people achieve their dream floral vision with high-quality farm-fresh flowers for more than 20 years. Through its unique DIY experience, people have the opportunity to be hands-on and design breathtakingly beautiful and personalized bouquets and arrangements. Learn more at fiftyflowers.com.

