Bring the Past Back to Life with AKVIS Coloriage 12.0!

PERM, Russia, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AKVIS announces the major update of AKVIS Coloriage, photo colorization software. Version 12.0 provides the Color History palette with last used colors, and includes support for more RAW files and some other changes.

AKVIS Coloriage allows colorizing black and white photos and replacing colors in color images, performing selective colorization and desaturation. It includes both automatic and manual tools, the rich Color Library, and various options to pick out colors. The product is irreplaceable in your colorization projects. Its original purpose is to add color to black and white photos, but it works equally well to process any type of images: portraits, landscapes, street and architectural scenes, illustrations and drawings.

Version 12.0 provides the Color History palette which makes it easier to select the desired tint for your pictures. The program now keeps the last used colors. With this useful addition, the software becomes even more versatile and easy to use!

Also, the update implements support for more RAW files, some bug fixes and stability improvements.

Download AKVIS Coloriage 12.0! For a free trial, AKVIS offers 10 days of fully functional use.

The software runs on Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 - 32-bit, 64-bit; Mac OS X 10.11 and macOS 10.12-10.14 - 64-bit. The product is available as a standalone application and as a plugin filter for AliveColors, Adobe Photoshop, Corel Photo-Paint, and other image editors.

AKVIS Coloriage Home sells for $75.00. Deluxe and Business versions are also available for sophisticated users and commercial clients. Consult the official website akvis.com for more details about license types and prices of the product.

The update is free for users who bought Coloriage in the last 12 months. Users whose licenses are older and are not valid for the new version, can get Coloriage 12.0 for only $14.95.

AKVIS (akvis.com) specializes in the development of video & image processing software. Since the company's launch in 2004, it has released a number of successful products: standalone applications and Photoshop plugins for Windows and Mac.

