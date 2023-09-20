BRING THE STEAKHOUSE EXPERIENCE BACK HOME WITH THIS NEW PLANT-BASED BURGER OFFERING

The MorningStar Farms Steakhouse Style Burger is an easy prep, quarter pound of premium plant-based goodness with just-like-meat taste and juicy texture in every savory bite

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With traditional meat consumers making up almost half of new plant-based protein buyers, MorningStar Farms' latest innovation is sure to satisfy taste buds all around. Thick cut and juicy, with beefy flavor and a texture similar to real meat, the MorningStar Farms Steakhouse Style Burger is a premium plant-based option that nails its namesake with elevated taste. Dress it with grilled or sauteed mushrooms and onions for a signature meal or go the experimental route and incorporate your go-to toppings of choice. Preparation for this patty is simple and takes under five minutes – heat it up in the skillet or oven for classic results, or pop it on the grill, in the air fryer or microwave for something more crisp, quick, or smoky.

"We know shoppers have been seeking a premium plant-based burger option – something that's already seasoned and truly tastes like meat, but with prep simple enough to fit their busy lifestyles," said Joe Beauprez, Senior Director of Marketing, Frozen Foods. "The Steakhouse Style Burger is easy to prep, easy to cook, and deliciously easy to enjoy. We're excited it's hitting shelves just in time for the fall season. Whether it's busy weeknights, tailgates, or a peaceful night at home, these burgers are perfect for it all and provide that elevated taste we all love."

The MorningStar Farms Steakhouse Style Burger contains 42% less fat than a cooked ground beef patty, 21g protein per serving and is a good source of fiber. It is also 100% plant protein, PBFA certified and fully vegan, joining the brand's wide roster of plant-based offerings. From crowd favorites like the Spicy Black Bean Burger, to Chik'n Nuggets, to breakfast time staples like Sausage Patties, MorningStar Farms aims to make plant-based eating easy and enjoyable for everyone.

The MorningStar Farms Steakhouse Style Burger is already rolling out in stores this month and can be found in retailers like Walmart, Publix and Target for an SRP of $9.19 that includes four quarter-pound vegan burgers per pack.

To find MorningStar Farms foods in a store near you, visit MorningStarFarms.com. To keep up with the latest MorningStar Farms food news, recipe recommendations and releases, follow the brand on Instagram.

About Kellogg Company
At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2022 were over $15.3 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days Promise ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

SOURCE Kellogg Company

