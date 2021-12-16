Bring the Yachts! Landmark Riverfront Estate in Vero Beach, Florida Listed for $27 Million
A boater's paradise, 500 Bay Drive, a waterfront estate home, hits the market Listed by The Charlotte Terry Group
Dec 16, 2021, 08:38 ET
VERO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rarely available, 500 Bay Drive is a boater's dream. Listed for $27 million, the property offers approximately 556 linear feet of river frontage, a private dock to accommodate 85ft.+ yacht with interior slip for 50ft.+ yacht, and 9,000+ square feet of beautifully remodeled interior living space with breathtaking, unobstructed, water views. Attention to detail and the highest quality craftsmanship are on display throughout the home. The voluminous office even features a custom boat-desk built from a vintage 1930's Dyer Dink (dinghy).
Property highlights include:
- 107 linear feet of private dock with lift, electricity and water, plus, an additional lower dock for toys, jet skis, paddle boards, etc.
- 41'x17' heated pool with infinity-edge and spa
- Summer kitchen with a wood-burning fireplace
- 1,167 ft of patios and porches
- Master Suite with private den and laundry
- Four additional guest bedrooms with en suite bathrooms
- Gourmet chef's kitchen featuring honed marble counter tops, African Mahogany and Sugar Maple inlaid island, and professional grade appliances
- Three car, climate-controlled garage and golf cart garage
- Fully-equipped, deluxe, home gym
- Custom cabinetry and stunning architectural details throughout, (millwork and cabinetry by Woodmeister Master Builders ((https://www.woodmeister.com/), interior design by Seldom Scene Interiors (https://seldomsceneinteriors.com/))
- Remote controlled entry gate, remote window shades, and Vantage lighting controls
- Whole house generator, impact doors and windows, and hurricane panels
A premier location, 500 Bay Drive is sited on a peninsula point 1.42 acre lot, between the two bridges on Vero Beach's barrier island, down the street from Quail Valley Club (https://www.quailvalleygolfclub.com/) and Riomar Country Club (https://www.riomarcountryclub.com/). It was originally built in the 1960s by Art Semon, a real estate developer, responsible for the first Riomar Bay subdivision and Riomar Bay Yacht Club.
500 Bay Drive is listed by Charlotte Terry and her partner Bethany Burt of the Charlotte Terry Group of Alex MacWilliam Real Estate (https://www.alexmacwilliam.com/). Charlotte Terry has lived in Vero Beach for over 45 years and is one of the top producing agents in the area. Alex MacWilliam Real Estate is one of the most renowned brokerages in the area and has been doing business for over 70 years.
Property url: www.500BayDrive.com
Contact Information:
Bethany Burt
Charlotte Terry Group of Alex MacWilliam Real Estate
772.766.4926
[email protected]com
www.charlotteterry.com
SOURCE The Charlotte Terry Group
