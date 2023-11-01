BRING THEM HOME MONTCLAIR to Hold Vigil for Hostages Held by Hamas on Sunday, November 5, 2023

Vigil to be held on Walnut St. in Montclair

Road will be closed between North Willow and Forest Streets

Vigil will feature speakers directly impacted by the October 7 attacks on Israel

MONTCLAIR, N.J., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BRING THEM HOME MONTCLAIR announced today that it will be holding a vigil on Sunday, November 5 from 12 – 3pm in support of the 240 hostages kidnapped and being held by Hamas in the Gaza strip, since the October 7 attacks on Israel.

BRING THEM HOME NOW!

The vigil will be held on Walnut Street in Montclair, on Sunday, November 5, 2023, with the road closed between North Willow and Forest Streets to accommodate the event. In keeping with other services held in Israel and the U.S., a table setting for those kidnapped will include a chair identifying each man, woman, and child separated from their families to raise awareness for their immediate return and to highlight the sheer number of hostages taken by Hamas.

Montclair is a diverse town which is home to a vibrant Jewish community, including many Israelis who either relocated to the U.S. through their careers or married Americans. Within Montclair's Israeli residents there are several families directly impacted by the terror attacks on October 7, including families whose loved ones have been killed as well as family members currently kidnapped and held hostage in the Gaza Strip by Hamas.

Among those is Noe Mignolet, who is currently visiting family in Montclair. Several of his family, including his teenage brother, live in Kibbutz Nir Oz near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip. Nir Oz was one of the kibbutzim targeted by Hamas, with devastating consequences. His harrowing story will be told in his own words on Sunday, including details of the mixed fates of his multi-generational family who were at Nir Oz at the time of the attack. Mr. Mignolet, along with others, will be speaking to help others understand the experiences behind the news headlines.

"After several hours of hearing shouting in Arabic, screams, shooting, grenade explosions, and breathing the heavy smoke in the air, my younger brother told me that eventually there was silence. He, along with one our neighbors in the kibbutz, were sheltering in a secure room that serves as a shelter during attacks. They waited and waited and, after eleven hours, they came out of the secure room to realize that the only part of the house left was the shelter they were in because the entire home had burned down around them. They were the lucky ones." – Noe Mignolet.

BRING THEM HOME MONTCLAIR welcomes people of all faiths and backgrounds to join them on Sunday for the vigil.

About: BRING THEM HOME MONTCLAIR (BTHMTC) is a local volunteer group in support of the BRING THEM HOME NOW forum. More details can be found at https://stories.bringthemhomenow.net/. Media inquiries to Gadi Binness at (973) 634-6677 or [email protected].

SOURCE Bring Them Home Montclair