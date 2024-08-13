BRING YOUR DOG TO DINNER DURING THE FIRST-EVER CESAR® RESTAURANT WEEKEND

CESAR Canine Cuisine expands its commitment of making the world a more dog-friendly place by helping make dining and travel more fun, accessible and inclusive for pets and pet parents

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CESAR® Canine Cuisine, proudly part of the Mars family of brands, believes the best life is a shared life, and a better future is one where dogs are welcomed everywhere. That's why, the CESAR brand is teaming up with five of New York City's most desirable pet-friendly eateries to invite pet parents and their dogs to enjoy a dining experience together during the first-ever CESAR Restaurant Weekend.

The event is an endcap to one of the most popular restaurant weeks in the U.S., and will be open Friday, Aug. 16 through Saturday, Aug. 17 during set times per restaurant to treat diners and their culinary canines to a curated experience. Four-legged guests will enjoy a unique menu that includes CESAR Mini-Pouch, launched earlier this year, CESAR® WHOLESOME BOWLS™ and CESAR® SIMPLY CRAFTED™, that pair with similar human food offerings from the restaurants – such as a steak for pet parents and CESAR Mini-Pouch Filet Mignon Flavor for dogs. Our designated CESAR Restaurant Weekend staff will be serving up extra perks for diners and their dogs – from tableside belly rubs to doggy bags of swag including bandanas, food bowls and more – ensuring furry friends are especially spoiled from the moment they arrive.

"We are committed to creating opportunities that celebrate the special bond we share with our canine companions," said Jean-Paul Jansen, Chief Marketing Officer, Mars Pet Nutrition North America. "At the end of the day, they're more than pets—they're family. Dogs deserve to experience these moments of togetherness and CESAR Restaurant Weekend allows them to do just that."

The event will be announced by Insta-famous "Maître d'og", Dash of Dash & Lili The Corgis, and their pet parents, to encourage local New Yorkers to dine together with their dogs during CESAR Restaurant Weekend. Dash and Lili are a well-known NYC duo and can often be seen enjoying moments together both big and small (usually small) alongside their humans, including exploring the city, checking out local dog-friendly events, such as the upcoming CESAR Restaurant Weekend, and of course throwing toys and creating chaos whenever they play.

The launch of CESAR Restaurant Weekend is part of a larger partnership between Mars Petcare and Tripadvisor announced earlier this year. With findings from the Mars' 2023 "Pets Connect Us" Report showing that only 20% of pet owners in the U.S. and Canada say their neighborhood offers pet-friendly restaurants and cafés1, this collaboration helps further the CESAR brand's commitment to improving traveling, dining and pet-friendly experiences for pet parents at every step of the journey.



Participating restaurants (which were all identified leveraging the Tripadvisor platform) in CESAR Restaurant Weekend include:

"It's been so much fun working with the CESAR brand to create an event that offers pets and pet parents a menu inspired by the flavors of CESAR Canine Cuisine's bold recipes for this special weekend," added Michael Dorf, Owner/Founder of City Winery. "We've always tried to offer food that pairs well with wine – so why not find a way to pair our food with the flavors of our favorite companion's food offerings. I'm excited to offer the CESAR Restaurant Weekend to my guests at City Vineyard at Pier 26 to help further connect people and their pets to bring them together over a shared dining experience!"

Pet parents can go to the Tripadvisor Restaurant Guide to find where to dine with your dog during CESAR Restaurant Weekend. For additional promotions and suggestions for pet-friendly travel and dining, visit the Tripadvisor platform, and if you are a business looking to learn more about hosting restaurant weekend in your own city contact us via this B2B hub.

To learn more about the CESAR brand's commitment to 'Go Dog-Friendly', visit CESAR.com, and follow the brand on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and LinkedIn.

1 KRC Research online survey of 2,000 pet parents each from the U.S. and Canada conducted October 30 to November 6, 2023.

About CESAR® Canine Cuisine

CESAR Canine Cuisine is a high-quality line of premium dry and wet dog food, and canine meal complements for small- to medium-sized dogs. The CESAR brand wants to transform mealtime into moments of shared joy by providing irresistible taste and varieties dogs love. The CESAR brand offers a wide variety of irresistible wet food flavors through their classic tray offerings, including the HOME DELIGHTS™ line that features comfort food favorites. The SIMPLY CRAFTED™ range is designed to give dogs a simple and tasty meal complement, while WHOLESOME BOWLS™ meals are a healthy and culinary inspired meal or dry kibble topper. The brand also offers three flavors in their dry food line. To learn more, visit www.cesar.com.

About Mars Petcare

Part of Mars, Incorporated, a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love, the 85,000 Associates across 50+ countries in Mars Petcare are dedicated to one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™. With 85 years of experience, our portfolio of almost 50 brands serves the health and nutrition needs of the world's pets – including brands PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, ROYAL CANIN®, NUTRO™, GREENIES™, SHEBA®, CESAR®, IAMS™ and EUKANUBA™, as well as the Waltham Petcare Science Institute that has advanced research in the nutrition and health of pets for over 50 years. Mars Petcare is also a leading veterinary health provider through an international network of over 2,000 pet hospitals and diagnostic services including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™, Linnaeus, AniCura and Antech. We're also active in innovation and technology for pets, with WISDOM PANEL™ genetic health screening and DNA testing for dogs, the WHISTLE™ GPS dog tracker, and LEAP VENTURE STUDIO accelerator and COMPANION FUND programs that drive innovation and disruption in the pet care industry. As a family business and guided by our principles, we are privileged with the flexibility to fight for what we believe in – and we choose to fight for our Purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS.

