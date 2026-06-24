Bring Your Own AI: 41% of Workers Say Their Employer Has Done Nothing to Prepare Them to Use AI at Work

New Resume Now report finds "bring your own (BYO) AI" is taking hold as workplace AI use outpaces employer support

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AI resume builder Resume Now® has released the results of its latest national survey of more than 1,000 U.S. employed workers, revealing that AI is entering the workplace faster than employers are preparing workers to use it effectively. According to the BYO AI Report, 41% of workers say their employer has provided nothing in terms of tools, training, or guidance to prepare them to use AI at work, and only 19% say they have received comprehensive AI training from their employer. As a result, workers are taking matters into their own hands to keep up. More than 3 in 4 workers have used AI tools they personally found and signed up for, rather than tools provided or approved by their employer, to complete work tasks.

Key Insights:

Workers are left to figure out AI on their own: 41% of workers say their employer has provided nothing in the form of tools, training, or guidance to prepare them to use AI at work.

41% of workers say their employer has provided nothing in the form of tools, training, or guidance to prepare them to use AI at work. AI direction is inadequate: Only 21% of workers say their employer has provided clear AI guidelines with specific use cases for their role.

Only 21% of workers say their employer has provided clear AI guidelines with specific use cases for their role. Bare-bones AI access: 52% of workers say their employer provides no AI tools or only free/publicly available AI tools for work-related use.

52% of workers say their employer provides no AI tools or only free/publicly available AI tools for work-related use. Formal AI training is missing for most: Only 19% of workers say their employer has provided comprehensive AI training with dedicated time or resources.

Only 19% of workers say their employer has provided comprehensive AI training with dedicated time or resources. BYO AI is already widespread: 76% of workers have used AI tools they personally found and signed up for to complete work tasks.

"BYO AI is a sign that workers are trying to keep up, but it also shows where employers are falling behind," said Keith Spencer, career expert at Resume Now. "Employees need more than encouragement to experiment with AI. They need access to approved tools, dedicated time to build AI skills, and clear guidance on how AI should be used in their actual roles. Without that structure, AI adoption becomes fragmented and harder to manage, undermining the efficiency, operational improvements, and profitability gains employers hope to achieve in the first place."

Employers Are Leaving Workers to Their Own Devices

When asked how well their employer is preparing them to use AI, only a small share said they have the support they need, while most reported minimal, poor, or none at all.

20% say their employer has prepared them very well with the tools and training they need.

31% say their employer has provided minimal support, but not enough to make a real difference.

8% say their employer has made an effort, but it falls significantly short.

41% say their employer has provided nothing to prepare them to use AI at work.

Workers Are Getting Mixed Signals on AI Use

Access to AI tools does not guarantee workers know when, where, and how to use them appropriately at work. When asked about employer guidance, many workers reported limited, unclear, or general direction, while only a fraction said they have received clear guidelines with specific use cases for their role.

16% say little to no guidance has been provided.

5% say messages about when and how to use AI have been inconsistent or unclear.

4% say AI use is discouraged or restricted.

26% say their employer has provided general guidance, but not specific to their role.

21% say their employer has provided clear guidelines with specific use cases for their role.

28% say they do not use AI at work.

AI Tools Are Still Out of Reach for Many Workers

More than half of workers say their employer provides no AI tools or only free/publicly available tools, leaving many employees without clear, approved resources for work-related AI use.

28% – no AI tools are provided

24% – their employer provides only free or publicly available AI tools

20% – their employer provides both paid and free AI tools

14% – their employer provides paid AI tools or subscriptions

14% – their employer does not allow the use of AI tools at work

The AI Rollout Has a Training Gap

Despite growing business interest in incorporating AI into workflows, many workers are not receiving the formal training, learning resources, or dedicated time needed to build AI skills.

32% say their employer has provided no AI training resources at all.

23% say their employer has provided only limited or intro-level training.

19% say their employer has provided comprehensive training with dedicated time and resources.

26% say AI is not used or encouraged at their workplace.

Employees Are Bringing Their Own AI to Work

As employer support lags, workers are taking matters into their own hands to keep up. More than 3 in 4 workers have used AI tools they found and signed up for on their own, rather than tools provided or approved by their employer, to complete work tasks. The findings show that "BYO AI" is already part of how many employees are navigating the modern workplace.

23% use personally sourced AI tools daily.

20% use them a few times a week.

17% use them occasionally.

16% use them rarely.

24% never use personally sourced AI tools for work tasks.

To view the full BYO AI Report, please click here.

Methodology

The findings in this report are based on a survey of 1,020 employed U.S. adults, conducted by Resume Now using Pollfish in May 2026. Respondents answered questions about employer-provided AI tools, workplace AI guidance and training, personally sourced AI tool use, and employer preparation for AI at work. Question formats included single-select and multiple-choice questions.

Demographic Breakdown

Survey respondents reflected a broad cross-section of the U.S. workforce. Participants were 52% female, 47% male, 1% non-binary, and less than 1% preferred not to answer. Generationally, 24% identified as Gen Z, 28% as Millennials, 27% as Gen X, and 21% as Baby Boomers. Educationally, 18% held a graduate degree, 27% held a bachelor's degree, 18% held an associate's degree, 35% held a high school degree or equivalent, and 2% had less than a high school degree.

About Resume Now

Resume Now is a powerful resource dedicated to helping job seekers achieve their potential. Resume Now's AI Resume Builder is a cutting-edge tool that makes creating a resume fast, easy, and painless. Resume Now has been dedicated to serving job seekers since 2005. Alongside its powerful AI Resume Builder and stylish ready-to-use templates, it also features free advice for job seekers at every career stage, guides for every step of the hiring process, and free resources for writing cover letters. Resume Now is committed to supporting job seekers and workers alike and has conducted numerous surveys related to the experience, trends, and culture of the workplace. These surveys have been featured in Business Insider, CNBC, Fast Company, Yahoo!, Forbes, and more. Keep up with Resume Now on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. Follow Resume Now as a preferred source in Google to receive more workforce trends, career insights, and labor market research in your personalized search experience.

SOURCE Resume Now