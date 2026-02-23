The Quiet Cry at Work: 4 in 10 Employees Have Cried on the Job

New report from Resume Now finds job insecurity is driving emotional strain and quiet job searching during work hours

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crying at work is no longer an exception, it's part of the employee experience. According to the Quiet Cry Report from Resume Now®, an AI resume builder, 39% of employees say they have cried at work at least once, whether at their desk, in a meeting, or privately in a bathroom or car.

At the same time, more than half of workers (52%) worry about losing their job even when there is no clear reason, signaling that emotional strain is being driven as much by uncertainty as by workload. The data shows that many workers are quietly venting, disengaging, and preparing for a potential job change while still on the clock.

Key Findings:

"Workers are carrying a heavy emotional load right now, often without clear triggers or support," said Keith Spencer, career expert at Resume Now. "The Quiet Cry at Work Report reflects a reality where anxiety, stress, and emotional exhaustion are becoming normalized within the workplace, and many employees are silently disengaging just to cope."

Fear and Uncertainty Are Driving the Quiet Cry

Job insecurity is widespread even without a clear trigger.

52% of workers worry about losing their job, even when there's no obvious reason, including 24% who worry constantly or at least once a week and 28% who worry occasionally.

Only 27% say they never worry and feel confident and secure in their role.

Emotional Strain Is Showing Up at Work

For a majority of workers, emotional stress tied to their jobs has spilled directly into the workplace, with many reporting crying at work or coming close to tears.

14% say they've cried at work multiple times

25% say they've cried once or twice

21% say they haven't cried but have felt close

39% say they've never cried at work

Venting as a Coping Mechanism at Work

Venting has become a routine way many workers cope with job stress.

55% of workers vent or complain about their job at least occasionally, whether to a friend, coworker, or on social media.

34% vent frequently, doing so every day or a few times a week.

Only 12% say they never vent.

The Rise of the Quiet Job Search

Instead of openly disengaging or resigning, many workers are quietly preparing an exit while still employed:

41% have updated their resume during work hours

39% have performed other job search activities such as interview prep or networking

53% use work hours for professional development such as taking online courses or earning certifications

About half (49%) also admit they use work time for personal tasks such as shopping, appointments, or errands.

Workers Struggle to Re-engage

When workers feel mentally checked out:

Try to re-engage: 40%

Redirect energy elsewhere: 46% (26% distract with non-work tasks, 20% focus on upskilling or job search)

Do the bare minimum: 13%

What This Signals for Employers

Together, these findings show that emotional strain is no longer an isolated workplace issue, but a defining feature of the modern employee experience. The Quiet Cry at Work reflects a workforce that is showing up physically while struggling emotionally, with implications for productivity, morale, and long-term retention.

"The challenge for employers is that this strain is often invisible," Spencer added. "By the time disengagement becomes obvious, the emotional damage has already been done."

To view the full Quiet Cry at Work Report, please visit https://www.resume-now.com/job-resources/careers/quiet-cry or contact Alexa Kalechofsky at [email protected].

Methodology:

The findings in this report are based on a survey of 1,018 U.S. adults, conducted on December 6, 2025. Participants responded to questions about job anxiety, emotional experiences at work, workplace behaviors, and engagement using a combination of multiple-choice, frequency-based scaled, and yes/no formats.

Demographic Breakdown:

Survey respondents reflected a broad cross-section of the workforce. Participants were 58% female and 41% male. Generational representation was evenly distributed, with 14% identifying as Gen Z, 30% as Millennials, 31% as Gen X, and 25% as Baby Boomers.

About Resume Now

Resume Now is a powerful resource dedicated to helping job-seekers achieve their potential. Resume Now's AI resume builder is a cutting-edge tool that makes creating a resume fast, easy, and painless. Resume Now has been dedicated to serving job seekers since 2005. Alongside its powerful AI resume builder and stylish ready-to-use templates, it also features free advice for job seekers at every career stage, guides for every step of the hiring process, and free resources for writing cover letters. Resume Now is committed to supporting job seekers and workers alike and has conducted numerous surveys related to the experience, trends, and culture of the workplace. These surveys have been featured in Business Insider, CNBC, Fast Company, Yahoo!, Forbes, and more. Keep up with Resume Now on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and Pinterest.

