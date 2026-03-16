A new report from Resume Now reveals widespread fears of declining human skills, privacy risks, and dehumanization as AI reshapes workplace culture

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new national survey of more than 1,000 employed U.S. adults from AI resume builder Resume Now® suggests that the biggest impact of AI may not be just about productivity gains, but about how the workplace feels. The AI and Workplace Humanity Report finds that nearly two-thirds (63%) of workers expect AI to make the workplace feel less human this year, and 42% cite dehumanization of work as one of the biggest workforce issues linked to AI.

Key Insights:

Loss of workplace humanity: 63% of workers say AI will make the workplace feel less human in 2026.

63% of workers say AI will make the workplace feel less human in 2026. Skill erosion tops workers' expectations for AI's impact: 57% say AI reducing human skills will be the biggest workforce issue in 2026, ranking above job displacement (49%).

57% say AI reducing human skills will be the biggest workforce issue in 2026, ranking above job displacement (49%). Job loss is the leading personal fear, followed by privacy and critical thinking: 29% cite job loss as their biggest AI-driven worry, followed by data misuse/privacy violations (23%) and loss of creativity/critical thinking at work (20%).

29% cite job loss as their biggest AI-driven worry, followed by data misuse/privacy violations (23%) and loss of creativity/critical thinking at work (20%). AI skills are expected to matter, but not everywhere: Nearly half of workers (48%) say AI skills will be important in some roles but not most by the end of 2026, while just 18% expect them to be required across nearly all white-collar jobs.

"AI can improve efficiency, but technology adoption is never just about output," said Keith Spencer, career expert at Resume Now. "When most workers say AI will make the workplace feel less human, it signals anxiety about critical thinking, surveillance, and connection. Employees aren't rejecting AI. They're asking how it will be used and whether it strengthens or weakens the human side of work."

AI Is Expected to Make Work Feel Less Human

While much of the conversation around AI centers on productivity, the data suggests the deeper impact may be cultural. For many workers, the concern is not just what AI will automate, but how it will change the human experience of work in 2026.

A combined 63% say AI will make the workplace feel less human, either somewhat or significantly. 43% say the workplace will feel less human, with work becoming more devalued and automated. 20% say it will feel much less human, resembling a cold, machine-driven environment.

Only 16% say AI will make the workplace feel more human. 9% say somewhat more human. 7% say much more human, freeing people for more meaningful work.

21% expect no real change.

Human Skill Decline Is the Leading AI Workforce Issue

Workers primarily identify over-reliance on AI as the leading workforce problem, reflecting fears that increased automation could weaken critical thinking and other essential human skills. Concerns about job loss and dehumanization follow closely behind.

57% cite over-reliance on AI reducing human skills

49% cite job displacement or loss

42% cite dehumanization of work

36% cite surveillance or data misuse

35% cite lack of transparency or accountability

21% cite bias in hiring or promotions

2% cite other concerns

Job Loss and Privacy Top Workers' Immediate AI Fears

Workers rank job loss as the main AI risk this year, followed by worries about data misuse, privacy, and declining creativity and critical thinking, qualities that shape the human side of work.

29% cite job loss

23% cite data misuse or privacy violations

20% cite loss of creativity or critical thinking at work

18% cite constant surveillance and monitoring

10% cite hidden bias in hiring or promotions

AI Skills Are Viewed as Relevant, But Not Universal

While concerns about declining human skills are prevalent, most workers do not expect AI expertise to become mandatory across nearly all white-collar roles by the end of 2026. Instead, they believe those skills will matter in some jobs, but not most.

48% say AI skills will be important in some jobs but not most

18% say they will be required across nearly all white-collar jobs

17% say they will be optional or niche

17% say they will be overhyped and unnecessary

To view the full AI and Workplace Humanity Report, please click here.

Methodology

The findings in this report are based on a survey of 1,003 employed U.S. adults, conducted by Resume Now using Pollfish in October 2025. Respondents answered questions about the anticipated impact of artificial intelligence on workplace culture, skill development, job security, and AI-related risks in 2026. Question formats included multiple-choice, single-select, and multi-select questions.

Demographic Breakdown

Survey respondents reflected a broad cross-section of the U.S. workforce. Participants were 67% female and 33% male. Generationally, 13% identified as Gen Z, 32% as Millennials, 36% as Gen X, and 19% as Baby Boomers.

About Resume Now

Resume Now is a powerful resource dedicated to helping job-seekers achieve their potential. Resume Now's AI resume builder is a cutting-edge tool that makes creating a resume fast, easy, and painless. Resume Now has been dedicated to serving job seekers since 2005. Alongside its powerful AI resume builder and stylish ready-to-use templates, it also features free advice for job seekers at every career stage, guides for every step of the hiring process, and free resources for writing cover letters. Resume Now is committed to supporting job seekers and workers alike and has conducted numerous surveys related to the experience, trends, and culture of the workplace. These surveys have been featured in Business Insider, CNBC, Fast Company, Yahoo!, Forbes, and more. Keep up with Resume Now on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and Pinterest.

SOURCE Resume Now