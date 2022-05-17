Bringg Announces Updates to Bringg on Salesforce available on Salesforce AppExchange with Cross-Cloud Delivery and Returns Management Offering (Formerly Zenkraft)

Retailers can now benefit from instantly accessing smart, cross-cloud delivery and fulfillment tech, providing online shoppers with the widest variety of delivery models, and returns options

CHICAGO, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bringg , the leading data-led delivery and fulfillment cloud platform provider, today announced it has updated "Bringg [Formerly Zenkraft]: Multi Carrier Shipping, Same Day Delivery & Returns", the most comprehensive delivery and fulfillment solution native to the Salesforce ecosystem, on Salesforce AppExchange. With Bringg's recent acquisition of Zenkraft , a leading parcel delivery and returns solution provider native on Salesforce, Bringg is the only provider to offer a cross-cloud last-mile delivery model to Salesforce customers. The Bringg offering gives full visibility and control, which includes parcel shipping, same-day delivery, post-purchase experience, and returns management.

Bringg [Formerly Zenkraft]: Multi Carrier Shipping, Same Day Delivery & Returns provides retail customers new ways to rapidly launch, deeply customize and scale a diversified array of delivery models to enable personalized consumer delivery experiences. With access to hundreds of third-party delivery providers, retailers can seamlessly orchestrate efficient delivery operations across multiple delivery providers, on their terms by defining their own business rules. This smart orchestration capability enables retailers to seamlessly meet growing order demand, accelerating business growth and profitability.

With rapidly rising consumer online shopping and delivery expectations, Bringg on Salesforce enables retailers to quickly and easily set up a variety of delivery, pickup, and returns options for the end consumer both pre and post purchase. In addition, retailers gain the operational agility to differentiate their brands by deeply customizing their delivery operations and branded customer experiences at high speed and scale.

Built on the Salesforce Platform, Bringg [Formerly Zenkraft]: Multi Carrier Shipping, Same Day Delivery & Returns is currently available on AppExchange

https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3A00000DvLFvUAN

Bringg [Formerly Zenkraft]: Multi Carrier Shipping, Same Day Delivery & Returns

Bringg's vision is to enable all businesses with innovative delivery and fulfillment that is accessible, usable, and valuable to everyone. As a fully integrated and orchestrated enterprise solution, retailers can easily create a unified commerce experience that places the customer in the center, increasing omnichannel revenues while driving greater efficiencies to reduce operational costs.

Key capabilities include:

Branded shopper experience with full transparency throughout the order fulfillment process, giving end consumers real-time updates on their mobile devices.

with full transparency throughout the order fulfillment process, giving end consumers real-time updates on their mobile devices. A smart integrated console for store, warehouse, and service staff , driving greater instore efficiencies and customer service experiences. Employees will experience a single and integrated view of arrival times for both customer collections and pick-ups from multiple third-party delivery providers, with continuous live tracking and automated status updates.

, driving greater instore efficiencies and customer service experiences. Employees will experience a single and integrated view of arrival times for both customer collections and pick-ups from multiple third-party delivery providers, with continuous live tracking and automated status updates. Automated Returns Management with return label generation and real-time tracking and status updates of each customer return with cross-cloud support.

Comments on the News

"We are thrilled to expand Bringg's capabilities into the Salesforce ecosystem, with a market-leading last-mile component spanning any delivery model. Retailers can now deliver exceptional delivery and pick-up experiences to online shoppers, with high speed and scale at the lowest cost," said Guy Bloch, CEO at Bringg. "Providing trusted and meaningful consumer shopping and delivery experiences requires an intelligently connected ecosystem. With Bringg [Formerly Zenkraft] being natively available on the Salesforce platform, retailers will now have the freedom and agility to extend the application to support their unique business needs - independently or with the support of the Salesforce partner ecosystem - offering end consumers an unparalleled customer experience."

"We are excited that Bringg [Formerly Zenkraft] is continuing to innovate on AppExchange as they make delivery and fulfillment models easily accessible, usable, and valuable to retailers within the Salesforce ecosystem," said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to meet the needs of our customers, and we love watching our partners evolve alongside us."

