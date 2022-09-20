Bringg Announces Updates to Bringg on Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

The update offers new capabilities to Salesforce retailers including unified store fulfillment spanning retailer-owned drivers, external delivery carriers, real-time tracking and returns

CHICAGO, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- [ Bringg ], a market leading delivery management platform provider, today announced an update to their Bringg on Salesforce offering on the Salesforce AppExchange. The updated offering will provide retailers with new ways to manage eCommerce delivery and returns on Salesforce by leveraging their own drivers, third party carriers, and various customer pick-up options. With the ability to expand fulfillment operations from the warehouse to the store, retailers are enabled to execute cost-effective store fulfillment that supports exceptional customer and store staff experiences.

Retailers are empowered to deliver consistent omnichannel shopping and delivery experiences, with full visibility and control across the customer checkout experience, shipping and fulfillment, real-time tracking, and returns.

Bringg is the only delivery management platform that is natively built on Salesforce. The offering – Multi-Carrier Shipping, Same Day Delivery & Returns – is currently available here on the Salesforce AppExchange .

Bringg: Multi-Carrier Shipping, Same Day Delivery & Returns

This updated version of Bringg on Salesforce enables retailers to cost-effectively combine Order Management Systems (OMS) and fulfillment from the store, helping retailers to seamlessly scale operations by driving up revenue and reducing fulfillment costs. Retailers can easily create a unified commerce experience that places the customer in the center, increasing omnichannel revenues while driving greater efficiencies to reduce operational costs.

New capabilities of this fully integrated and orchestrated enterprise solution include:

Unified store fulfillment: store associates can easily manage any type of fulfillment with a one-click, pack and deliver experience via the Salesforce store app.

store associates can easily manage any type of fulfillment with a one-click, pack and deliver experience via the Salesforce store app. Optimized deliveries with the retailer's own drivers: retailers can smartly optimize routes for their own drivers and track deliveries, while improving the customer experience via real-time communication with the drivers.

retailers can smartly optimize routes for their own drivers and track deliveries, while improving the customer experience via real-time communication with the drivers. A diversified returns experience that empowers retailers to offer consumers more returns options enabling greater convenience.

Comments on the News

"We're thrilled to offer our users a new solution with such robust delivery and fulfillment capabilities," said Guy Bloch, CEO of Bringg. "Our vision is to enable all businesses with innovative delivery and fulfillment that is accessible, usable, and valuable to everyone. This new version makes fulfillment from the store easy for store employees and valuable to consumers. Consumers get the most convenient fulfillment experience, deciding when and how they want their orders delivered. Releasing Bringg on Salesforce is another step in realizing that mission, and we can't wait to see what the future holds."

"We are excited that Bringg is continuing to innovate on AppExchange in the management of eCommerce deliveries and returns," said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to meet the needs of our customers, and we love watching our partners evolve alongside us."

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 7,000 listings, 10 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

About Bringg

Bringg is the delivery management platform market leader, serving over 800 customers globally. Bringg manages and unifies last mile delivery, fulfillment and returns, empowering enterprises to manage and grow their delivery capacity, reduce cost and provide branded customer experiences. Bringg's open SaaS platform and robust network of over 250 delivery providers, enables enterprises to offer customers any delivery option, whether using internal drivers or external delivery providers, including 3PL, carriers, crowdsourced fleets or independent gig drivers. https://www.bringg.com/

Salesforce, AppExchange, and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

