Bringg Partners with Raymour & Flanigan to Transform Last-Mile Logistics, Increases Delivery Volume by 40% and Reduces Late Deliveries by 56%

CHICAGO, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bringg , the leading data-led delivery and fulfillment cloud platform provider, announced today that it has partnered with Raymour & Flanigan , the largest furniture and mattress retailer in the northeast United States and the seventh largest nationwide. Together the companies worked to transform Raymour & Flanigan's last-mile logistics. Since implementation of the Bringg platform, Raymour & Flanigan achieved a 40% increase in delivery volumes, a 36% increase in deliveries per truck and a 56% reduction in late deliveries. Customer experience has also improved with a 4.5/5 customer rating.

The COVID-19 pandemic challenged Raymour & Flanigan's existing supply chain operations, from driver sourcing to maintaining on-time performance and customer satisfaction. At the same time, the company faced a surge in volume. To better scale, the retailer recognized the need to transform their operations with technology that could digitize, automate and orchestrate their operations with data based decision making and actionable insights.

By leveraging Bringg's last mile delivery solution, Raymour & Flanigan was able to increase automation and optimization while gaining more control. This led the company to roll out a fresh, innovative customer experience while also increasing operational and driver efficiency.

With greater automation, real-time route optimization, integration of backend legacy systems and data synchronization, dispatchers and managers gained greater control and performance. Raymour & Flanigan also configured Bringg's Driver App to meet its specific requirements, which resulted in automated driver tasks and provided customers and dispatchers with real-time visibility into order progress.

"Bringg's technology drove our logistics digital transformation, increasing performance and innovation that exceeded our efficiency, scalability, and customer service objectives," said Bryan Anastasi, Vice President of Customer Care & Business Solutions. "Their speed and flexibility will continue to drive our performance and innovation for years to come."

While automation and efficiencies in customer communications improved speed and customer experience, it also introduced substantial cost savings. This allowed leadership to reallocate resources to digital customer experience improvements, including enhancements to the website, a new chat experience, and more.

"During such a challenging time, we're proud that the flexibility and dedicated customer-centric approach of our platform allowed Raymour & Flanigan to continue to scale," said Guy Bloch, CEO at Bringg. "The power of our solution has helped Raymour & Flanigan continue to expand their digital transformation by adding new capabilities like on-site service. We look forward to our continued partnership delivering even greater value to their business and excellent experiences to their customers."

For more information about Bringg, please visit https://www.bringg.com/ .

About Bringg

Bringg helps enterprises scale up and optimize their last mile operations with data-led fulfillment and delivery orchestration SaaS technology. Using Bringg, retailers and logistics providers can rapidly enable innovative delivery and fulfillment models that maximize the customer experience, optimize logistics operations and scale business channels for growth. Some of the world's best-known brands in more than 50 countries use Bringg's platform to deliver the perfect last mile experience at peak efficiency across multiple delivery models. https://www.bringg.com/

To hear more join us and register for BConnected where Bryan will be presenting on panel Connecting fulfillment and delivery: People, process and technology.

Media Contact

Caroline Cox

SHIFT Communications for Bringg

[email protected]

SOURCE Bringg

Related Links

https://www.bringg.com

