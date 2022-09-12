Bringg Partners With Uber Direct in France Enabling Retailers to Improve Customer Experience

The partnership will empower local merchants with the best user experience featuring delivery tracking, security features, and competitive pricing

CHICAGO, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bringg , the market leading delivery management platform provider, and Uber Direct in France, the on-demand white label delivery service from Uber, today announced a partnership giving retailers access to the extensive courier network for last mile delivery. Bringg and Uber's collaboration will enable local enterprises to easily launch fast and convenient delivery options to their consumers. Enterprises will be able to offer reliable and transparent delivery experiences for end customers control and visibility for delivery managers. The partnership will enable Bringg to offer greater flexibility and delivery capacity to customers in the EMEA market.

Difficulties within the delivery process have a negative effect on the customer experience and can influence the completion of a shopping journey with a purchase, with 85% of online shoppers saying that a poor delivery experience would prevent them from ordering from that online retailer again. A delivery process that does not meet customer expectations runs the risk of severely diminishing customer satisfaction, even if the user experience is top-notch (e.g., good design, proper customer services, high product variety). Retailers understand the need to prioritize offering a high-quality delivery service that reduces delivery time, enables real-time order tracking, lowers or eliminates delivery costs, and provides a trustworthy service.

As a result of this partnership, Uber Direct France will be able to expand its ability to connect with more local enterprises, enabling faster setup and delivery across the country. Uber will also be better equipped to support current customers as they scale deliveries to unparalleled levels, ensuring customers have the critical capabilities of real-time visibility, cost efficiency, and the capacity for flexible delivery options; particularly crucial with peak shopping season quickly approaching.

"Bringg and Uber Direct France working together will be a force to reckon with in the delivery and fulfillment industry," said Bastien Pahus, General Manager, Uber Eats France, Suisse, and Belgique. "Leveraging Bringg's market-leading innovation and customer-first outlook will strengthen and grow our market presence in the French market and emphasize the importance of last mile delivery. Omni-channel merchants who are willing to offer a best-in-class local delivery option to their clients will be able to benefit from this partnership and existing technology integration to access our large courier network with limited development efforts."

"We are excited about partnering once again with industry giant Uber," said Guy Bloch, CEO of Bringg. "Online businesses are waking up to the fact that maximizing efficiencies and lowering delivery costs are critical factors in the customer journey. Retailers must concentrate on delivering the best experience possible, even when the market is unpredictable and competition is fierce. Bringg and Uber Direct France can provide new delivery options to the French market to address these challenges today and in the future."

Bringg and Uber Direct France will be presenting at the upcoming Paris Retail Week between September 20-22 at the Paris Expo, Porte De Versailles, and are available to tell more about this partnership.

About Bringg

Bringg is the delivery management platform market leader, serving over 800 customers globally. Bringg manages and unifies last mile delivery, fulfillment and returns, empowering enterprises to manage and grow their delivery capacity, reduce cost and provide branded customer experiences. Bringg's open SaaS platform and robust network of over 250 delivery providers, enables enterprises to offer customers any delivery option, whether using internal drivers or external delivery providers, including 3PL, carriers, crowdsourced fleets or independent gig drivers. https://www.bringg.com/

About Uber:

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 15 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

https://www.uber.com/fr/en/

