Bringing A New Level Of Entertainment To Raleigh: Drive Shack Now Open

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Entertainment company Drive Shack opened the doors to its 65,000-square-foot facility in Raleigh on August 23, 2019.

A social entertainment venue, Drive Shack offers more than just tech-forward golf. Guests can expect 300-plus TVs to take in the latest sporting events, retro arcade games, a rooftop patio with incredible views, and a restaurant and bar serving chef-driven dishes and craft cocktails. Drive Shack's craveable menu consists of shareable fare ranging from mushroom truffle flatbreads and Korean BBQ pork wings to watermelon poke bowls. Guests also enjoy specialty cocktails including lavender margarita, green bloody mary and the cotton candy cocktail as well as a selection of local craft beer, spiked seltzers and canned wine.

The venue boasts 96 private driving bays where players can socialize, dine and partake in a range of games in a climate-controlled space. To bring players the best in golf and gaming technology, Drive Shack utilizes TrackMan™ Range, a Doppler radar-based system that has multiple radars to provide unparalleled precision ball tracking and real-time feedback. Golfers and non-golfers are guaranteed to have fun taking a swing at one of Drive Shack's proprietary interactive games. Players earn points by hitting virtual targets in games like Monster Hunt, where one takes aim at monsters to save the princess, or ShackJack, Drive Shack's play on blackjack. More avid golfers can also practice their shot, virtually, on celebrated courses around the world and get feedback on their swing with Pro Practice, which tracks ball distance, spin and speed.

Drive Shack also hosts a range of special events, including social leagues, boozy brunches, live music, college nights and seasonal and holiday events. Catering to all ages, there's also the Summer Swing Academy offering kids five days of fun and golf training to perfect their swing. No matter the occasion, Drive Shack guarantees a good time for all.

Drive Shack is located at 6901 Play Golf Way, Raleigh, N.C., 27607 and is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m.; Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.; Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m.; and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 12 a.m. For more information, visit driveshack.com. Get social on Facebook at @DriveShackRaleigh, Instagram at @driveshack, and Twitter at @driveshack.

ABOUT DRIVE SHACK

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) offers the latest in sports and social entertainment with gaming and golf technology powered by TrackMan™, a chef-inspired menu and craft cocktails, and exclusive socially driven events. Each Drive Shack entertainment venue features expansive, climate-controlled, private driving bays with lounge seating; augmented reality range games and virtual course play; a full-service restaurant and bar; and retro arcade games. Drive Shack's first venue opened in Orlando in 2018. Three more locations, including Raleigh, N.C.; Richmond, Va., and West Palm Beach, Fla., are scheduled to open in 2019 . For more information, visit driveshack.com.

Media Contact:

Kellyn Curtis

Red Havas

Kellyn.curtis@redhavas.com

972.816.1355

SOURCE Drive Shack

Related Links

https://www.driveshack.com

