Bringing A New Level Of Entertainment To Richmond: Drive Shack Opens Sept. 20

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Drive Shack opens the doors to its 65,000-square-foot Richmond-Short Pump venue. Based on the premise that good times are meant to be had, not just talked about, Drive Shack ignites the fun with a mix of friendly competition, food and drinks, and interactive golf gaming.

The go-to entertainment outlet for social seekers who want a fresh alternative to the typical day and nightlife scenes, guests can socialize in one of the 96 private, all-weather, driving bays as they try to best each other at a variety of fun, augmented-reality games.

Drive Shack welcomes players of all skillsets and there is no membership required to partake in Drive Shack's proprietary interactive golf games, which include Monster Hunt, a creature-slaying challenge where the goal is to be the first to rescue the Drive Shack princess. Access to the range, golf clubs, unlimited balls, all games and virtual courses are included in the hourly price.

One of the best augmented reality golf and gaming experiences in the industry, Drive Shack's ranges are equipped with TrackMan™ Range Doppler radar-based technology, which provides unparalleled precision ball tracking in real time.

Guests can also compete at a number of retro arcade games dispersed throughout the multi-level venue; take in the view from the rooftop terrace lounge equipped with firepits; watch the latest sporting events on one of the venue's more than 300-plus TVs; or hit up Drive Shack's range of special and themed events, including social leagues, boozy brunches, live music nights, and holiday bashes.

The menu of chef-driven dishes is designed to be shared and includes truffle flatbreads, pork wings, watermelon "poke" bowls and specialty ice cream sandwiches, featuring unique and locally influenced flavors. The innovative bar program offers a variety of creative cocktails, canned wine, surprising treats like boozy cereals, and local craft beers including a Drive Shack house brew made by Hardywood Park Craft Brewery.

Drive Shack also caters to avid golfers with virtual courses from around the world such as St. Andrews Links Old Course and PGA National, as well as Pro Practice technology, which reports on golfers' swings measuring ball distance, spin and speed. Drive Shack Academy provides lessons and clinics with a PGA Pro instructor. For kids, Drive Shack's Summer Swing Academy offers five fun-filled days of golf coaching.

The Drive Shack Richmond-Short Pump venue is located at 1647 Four Rings Drive, Goochland, Virginia, and will be open Sunday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12 a.m. and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. Pricing ranges from $25 to $45 per hour, based on time of day. For more information, visit driveshack.com. Get social on Facebook at @DriveShackRichmond, Instagram and Twitter at @driveshack.

ABOUT DRIVE SHACK

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) offers the latest in sports and social entertainment with gaming and golf technology powered by TrackMan™, a chef-inspired menu and craft cocktails, and exclusive socially driven events. Each Drive Shack entertainment venue features expansive, climate-controlled, private driving bays with lounge seating; augmented reality range games and virtual course play; a full-service eatery and bar; and retro arcade games. Drive Shack's first venue opened in Orlando in 2018. Three more locations, including Raleigh, N.C.; Richmond, Va., and West Palm Beach, Fla., are opening in 2019. For more information, visit driveshack.com.

