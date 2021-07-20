Bringing a Touch of Hollywood to the Silicon Slopes: MPLC Announces New Location in Greater Salt Lake City

SANDY, Utah, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based entertainment firm, MPLC (Motion Picture Licensing Corporation) has opened offices in the greater Salt Lake City region, bringing a touch of Hollywood to the Silicon Slopes. After a review of several potential cities, the firm settled on the city of Sandy based on its wealth of talented professionals, high quality of living, and business-friendly environment. The Economic Development Corporation of Utah (EDCUtah) provided pro bono site selection support to MPLC.

"A 2019 study we performed found that Utah's creative industry has generated more than $10 billion in annual economic impact state-wide and created more than 50,000 total jobs," said Theresa A. Foxley, President and CEO of EDCUtah. "MPLC is a welcome addition to our arts and entertainment industry."

Utah has the most diverse state economy in the country and ranks 8th nationally for percent of arts-related businesses, Foxley said.

"We are very excited to have MPLC here in Sandy City. Sandy is known for the diversity of corporations based here, and we are grateful to add MPLC to that mix," said Nick Duerksen, Sandy Economic Development Director. "The unique talents and skilled employees that MPLC will bring adds to the sophistication of Sandy's business base and is in keeping with the City's goal to add high-quality companies and employment."

"We're thrilled to be in Sandy," said Dave Davis, President of the Americas at MPLC. "This is one of the most dynamic business environments in America and working in the shadow of the beautiful Wasatch Mountains is a nice perk."

MPLC supports the intellectual property rights of the creative community by granting the Umbrella License® to businesses, organizations, and governments that wish to show copyrighted movies, television, and other audiovisual content in public. According to the U.S. Copyright Act, copyrighted motion pictures and other audiovisual works (such as broadcast, cable, or satellite television; DVDs; downloads or streaming services) are intended for personal, private use and require a public performance license when shown in public.

"Copyright is often misunderstood," said Davis. "That's why we take an educational approach to granting Umbrella Licenses. We are thrilled with how well our first Utah-based hires are doing. They are passionate about their work in supporting the creative community."

About MPLC: MPLC is the global leader in non-theatrical licensing, supporting legal public performances of motion pictures, television, and other audiovisual content in more than 40 countries around the world. Under the Umbrella License®, a blanket license for public performance, MPLC represents rights holders ranging from major Hollywood studios to independent producers. MPLC licensees include government, corporations, and non-profit organizations. Hundreds of thousands of locations around the world publicly perform content legally with the Umbrella License.

About EDCUtah:

A private, non-profit organization founded in 1987, the Economic Development Corporation of Utah (EDCUtah) is a catalyst for quality job growth and increased capital investment in the state. EDCUtah is a state-wide economic development organization (EDO) specializing in corporate recruitment, economic research, site selector marketing, and community development. A partner of the Governor's Office of Economic Development for corporate recruitment, EDCUtah is supported by state government, local governments, and organizations from the private sector. For more information, visit www.edcutah.com.

SOURCE MPLC

Related Links

http://www.mplc.com

