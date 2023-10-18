Bringing Back the Magic of the Miss America Competition to The Walt Disney Theater in Orlando, January 2024!

News provided by

The Miss America Opportunity

18 Oct, 2023, 10:00 ET

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Miss America Headquarters announces the 2024 Miss America & Miss America's Teen competitions to take place in the magical setting of the Walt Disney Theater, a state-of-the-art Broadway theater in Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. All shows will be held from January 8thJanuary 14th. Tickets go on sale early November 2023.

State delegates across America and the District of Columbia will compete for the ultimate crown. Following a personal interview, and three action-packed preliminary nights showcasing talent, fitness, and eveningwear, two young women will be crowned during the final shows Saturday, January 13, and Sunday, January 14, 2024.

Each year the 100+ year old iconic event awards more than five million dollars in cash scholarships and millions more in-kind through local/state and national events.  The new ambassador selected for Miss America wins the opportunity to travel America and is awarded $50,000 in tuition scholarship. Miss America's Teen 2024 receives $25,000 in tuition scholarship or may elect a four-year scholarship at the University of Alabama, home to the TikTok famous "Bama Rush". 

The Walt Disney Theater is the largest venue at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, with seating capacity of 2,700+. The state-of-the-art facilities enable Walt Disney Theatre to host many different events, including Broadway shows, music concerts and conferences.

About the Miss America Brand
The Miss America brand mission is "Empowering Women to Lead" in every area of life from philanthropy, business, arts, politics, education and more. Miss America and Miss America's Teen local and state ambassadors contribute thousands of community service hours annually, raising funds for philanthropic partners.

About the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
As a private non-profit 501(c)(3) organization the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Orlando is supported by the City of Orlando, Orange County, the City of Winter Park, the State of Florida, and generous donors. The 698,312 square foot venue includes performance spaces like the Walt Disney Theater, the Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, the Steinmetz Hall, and opening in 2024, Judson's.

Contact: 

Mack Hopper

Email:   

[email protected]

Phone: 

917-239-7401

SOURCE The Miss America Opportunity

