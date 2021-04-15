Bringing CBD Home, The Georgia Hemp Company expanding to Woodstock

The Georgia Hemp Company is expanding to their 3rd location where co-owners Joe Salome & Ryan Dills met, Woodstock, Ga. Tweet this

Come celebrate 420 at the newest Georgia Hemp Company Store. There will be CBD infused cake, dj's, 4 for $20 pre-rolls, and fun events throughout the weekend to celebrate all things 420.

If you are not in the Woodstock area, celebrate 420 at the Sandy Springs location at 290 Hilderbrand Drive on 4/18 from 1-6 pm with pop ups like Sweet Bowls, CannaB Spa, Atlantabis Clothing. Dj 2nd Nature will be spinning all day long. There will be 4 for $20 pre-rolls, giveaways, The Georgia Hemp Company merch for sale, and even more!

The Georgia Hemp Company's newest location is specifically catered to meet the needs of any and all customers with a wide range of products including hemp flower, oils, softgels, pain creams, beverages, delta 8 products, gummies, organic pet treats and more. Co-owner Ryan Dills says, "We want people to know that our lineup can fit every lifestyle, so come out with your friends, family and pets to celebrate with us!"

For more event details, please contact The Georgia Hemp Company directly at (678) 705-3682 or visit www.thegeorgiahempcompany.com

About The Georgia Hemp Company

The Georgia Hemp Company - a retail store based Sandy Springs GA- serves CBD and Hemp products to enthusiasts, newcomers, tourists, and those seeking the numerous plant-based benefits. The store offers a consultative and educational buying experience designed to make shopping and learning about products an enjoyable and meaningful part of using cannabinoid products. The Georgia Hemp Company is located at 290 Hilderbrand Dr Sandy Springs & 1524 Church Street Decatur and 12186 Hwy 92 Woodstock, Georgia.

