Bringing CBD Home, The Georgia Hemp Company expanding to Woodstock
Apr 15, 2021, 06:32 ET
ATLANTA, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Georgia Hemp Company, as featured in the New York Times, is expanding once again. The newest retail location is where co-owners Joe Salome and Ryan Dills met, Woodstock, Ga. The grand opening will be April 18th through the 20th. The local CBD retailer will offer free samples, twenty-five percent off products, live demonstrations, and offer educational resources for its Hemp, CBD and new Delta 8 products. The event will take place from 11 a.m.to 6 p.m. at 12186 Georgia 92 SUITE B-104, Woodstock, Georgia 30188.
When Joe Salome and Ryan Dills met on a middle school bus in 7th grade, they both never knew that a love of cannabis, wanting to help people, and an eye for business would bring them back together in 2017 to start The Georgia Hemp Company. Salome and Dills always knew they wanted to come "home", that is why they have decided to open their third shop in their hometown of Woodstock. Salome mentions that "Dills probably still couldn't read when an alley oop was being thrown his way."
Come celebrate 420 at the newest Georgia Hemp Company Store. There will be CBD infused cake, dj's, 4 for $20 pre-rolls, and fun events throughout the weekend to celebrate all things 420.
If you are not in the Woodstock area, celebrate 420 at the Sandy Springs location at 290 Hilderbrand Drive on 4/18 from 1-6 pm with pop ups like Sweet Bowls, CannaB Spa, Atlantabis Clothing. Dj 2nd Nature will be spinning all day long. There will be 4 for $20 pre-rolls, giveaways, The Georgia Hemp Company merch for sale, and even more!
The Georgia Hemp Company's newest location is specifically catered to meet the needs of any and all customers with a wide range of products including hemp flower, oils, softgels, pain creams, beverages, delta 8 products, gummies, organic pet treats and more. Co-owner Ryan Dills says, "We want people to know that our lineup can fit every lifestyle, so come out with your friends, family and pets to celebrate with us!"
For more event details, please contact The Georgia Hemp Company directly at (678) 705-3682 or visit www.thegeorgiahempcompany.com
About The Georgia Hemp Company
The Georgia Hemp Company - a retail store based Sandy Springs GA- serves CBD and Hemp products to enthusiasts, newcomers, tourists, and those seeking the numerous plant-based benefits. The store offers a consultative and educational buying experience designed to make shopping and learning about products an enjoyable and meaningful part of using cannabinoid products. The Georgia Hemp Company is located at 290 Hilderbrand Dr Sandy Springs & 1524 Church Street Decatur and 12186 Hwy 92 Woodstock, Georgia.
