Bringing Color to Life®: Spectrum Brands Global Pet Care Introduces New Angelfish to GloFish® Family of Fluorescent Fish

BLACKSBURG, Va., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Brands, Inc., a leading supplier of pet products of exceptional value and quality for dogs, cats, birds, fish and small animals, is welcoming a new species to its ever-expanding family of GloFish® fluorescent fish: GloFish® Angelfish. This popular tropical aquarium variety will join the six other GloFish® species currently available.

New GloFish® Angelfish fluorescent fish are beautiful, vibrant and easy to maintain, making them perfect pets for novice and experienced aquarists.

Vibrant GloFish® Angelfish are both beautiful and easy to maintain, making them perfect pets for novice and experienced aquarists. With proper care and a nutritious feeding regimen, these fish can reach full maturity within 10 months to one year. Watching them develop and display their brilliant coloration is a fascinating experience for any pet parent.

GloFish® Angelfish will be available in Starfire Red®, a captivating and colorful addition to the aquarium. While they're identical in behavior and care requirements to their wildtype counterparts, GloFish® Angelfish produce a fluorescent protein that stands out spectacularly under blue LED lights. Ambient sunlight and white LED aquarium lighting also highlight their vivid color.

GloFish® Starfire Red® Angelfish will be available starting in August at Petco, Pet Supplies Plus, Meijer and local independent aquarium and pet retail stores. To further enhance the extraordinary hues of GloFish® fluorescent fish, a full line of GloFish® aquarium kits, lighting, décor and nutrition products is also available.

For more information on GloFish® products, visit www.glofish.com.

About GloFish® Products

GloFish® fluorescent fish are born brilliant! They get their natural, vibrant color from their parents and are not injected, painted or dyed. Enhanced by a full range of aquarium kits, lighting, décor and accessories, GloFish® products create a complete underwater fluorescent experience that appeals to all ages and levels of expertise. Learn more at www.glofish.com.

About Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

Spectrum Brands Holdings is a home-essentials company with a mission to make living better at home. We focus on delivering innovative products and solutions to consumers for use in and around the home through our trusted brands. We are a leading supplier of specialty pet supplies, lawn and garden and home pest control products, personal insect repellents, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, and small household appliances. Helping to meet the needs of consumers worldwide, Spectrum Brands offers a broad portfolio of market-leading, well-known and widely trusted brands including GloFish®, Tetra®, DreamBone®, SmartBones®, Nature's Miracle®, 8-in-1®, FURminator®, Healthy-Hide®, Good Boy®, Meowee!™, OmegaOne®, Spectracide®, Cutter®, Repel®, Hot Shot®, Rejuvenate®, Black Flag®, Liquid Fence®, Remington®, George Foreman®, Russell Hobbs®, Black+Decker®, PowerXL™, Emeril Lagasse®, and Copper Chef™. For more information, please visit www.spectrumbrands.com. Spectrum Brands – A Home Essentials Company™.

Mallory McClelland, Senior Director, Brand Marketing

Spectrum Brands, Inc. – Global Pet Care

[email protected] | 314-683-2427

SOURCE Spectrum Brands Global Pet Care