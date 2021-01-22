Bringing Convenience to the Energy Drink Industry

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tens of billions of gallons of liquid energy drink beverages are sold in the U.S. each year. Red Bulls and Starbucks Doubleshots line the shelves at every supermarket and convenience store in the nation. Multiple coffee shops can be found on every block. Needless to say, if you're ever in need of a pick-me-up, the energy drink industry has certainly got you covered.

No matter what way you pour it, the convenience of availability isn't a problem at this point. However, the ability to individually transport energy drinks after the point of purchase remains a conspicuous struggle. From trays of coffee cups to juggling bulky cans, there's no easy way to keep an energy drink with you as you move from point A to point B.

Enter Cleverit Corp. The Italian-based energy drink brand has developed a unique recipe for success that starts with its impressive product Orbit Coffee. The drink is created with an impressive blend of ingredients that combines fast and slow carbohydrates to create an instant and prolonged energy boost when consumed.

While Orbit Coffee is effective enough to compete with leading energy drink brands in its own right, its true advantage comes from the brand's revolutionary approach to packaging its product. Rather than bottling or canning the energetic substance, Cleverit has delivered Orbit Coffee to the public in small plastic pouches. Each pouch contains just 0.8 fluid ounces, but what the elixir apparently lacks in quantity it more than makes up for in potency. The mouthful of liquid packs a punch thanks to its quality ingredients, including a powerful 133 milligrams of caffeine — significantly more than a single cup of coffee.

Orbit Coffee's impressive energy-boosting properties combined with its unique packaging makes it an ideal panacea for any productivity slump. It doesn't matter if you're heading to the gym in the morning, stuck in your cubicle in the middle of a workday, or struggling through an afternoon on the homefront. All you need to do is toss a pouch in your purse, gym bag, or laptop case and you'll have a solution ready to hand when you feel your vitality start to waver.

While Orbit Coffee was originally only available in select markets, the Italian-based company has begun ambitiously expanding into both the U.S. and e-commerce marketplaces. With so much success already behind and a world of possibility ahead, it only seems a matter of time before the fledgling brand becomes a global household name.

