Bringing Happily-Ever-Afters to the Silver Screen: Harlequin Announces Multi-Film Deal with Centinel Media

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harlequin, the renowned romance publisher, has joined forces with independent production and distribution company Centinel Media to expand the Harlequin universe through a slate of uplifting romantic entertainment. The newly forged partnership seeks to adapt select Harlequin novels into standalone movies and series developed for the small screen and releasing over three years, beginning in 2025. Helmed by Centinel Media, this creative approach converges storylines, characters, and locations to create an engaging lineup of content across one cinematic universe. By combining their strengths, these two entities are poised to captivate audiences and extend their reach across the entertainment industry.

"We're thrilled to enter this partnership to bring our romance novels to the small screen, blending the best of Harlequin storytelling with a touch of movie magic. We're excited to continue expanding the Harlequin universe and provide more entry points for audiences to experience Harlequin stories," said Brent Lewis, EVP & Publisher, Harlequin Brand Group.

The first book-to-film adaptations include fan-favorite titles Savvy Sheldon Feels Good as Hell by Taj McCoy, The Dachshund Wears Prada by USA TODAY bestselling author Stefanie London, Sweet on You by Carla de Guzman, Second-Guessing Fate by Claire Robyns, Ordinary Girl in a Tiara by Jessica Hart, and a movie inspired by the enthralling world of Harlequin's long-running hit Montana Mavericks series. The films and series will be executive produced by Centinel's Founder and CEO, Craig Cegielski, Centinel COO, Susan Oman Gross and Brent Lewis, EVP & Publisher, Harlequin Brand Group. The Harlequin cinematic universe is curated and supported by Centinel creative executives Dandi Dewey, Matthew McCue and Beth Miller.

"Our partnership with Harlequin has been a rewarding collaboration as we curate this expansive cinematic universe as we bring incredible love stories from the page to screen. Together we're working toward launching films and series that will captivate new fans and reward the loyal readers who return to Harlequin time and time again," said Craig Cegielski, Founder and CEO, Centinel Media.

Harlequin's first six films will have 2025 air dates and broadcasters announced at a later date. This partnership continues the momentum of an exciting year for Harlequin as the brand celebrates its 75th anniversary. More information on Harlequin can be found by visiting Harlequin.com .

About Harlequin

Headquartered in Toronto, Harlequin is a leading publisher of fiction and narrative nonfiction that began publishing romance novels in Winnipeg, Canada, in 1949 and has published 6.7 billion books since its start. Harlequin is unique in the publishing world as a destination brand for romance novels, with 65% of readers thinking of Harlequin first when they think of romance novels. The company publishes more than 100 titles a month, in both print and digital formats, that are sold around the world. Encompassing highly recognizable imprints that span a broad range of genres, the publisher is home to many award-winning New York Times and USA TODAY bestselling authors. Harlequin is a division of HarperCollins Publishers , the second-largest consumer book publisher globally, with operations in 15 countries and 16 languages. Follow Harlequin on Facebook: @HarlequinBooks , X: @HarlequinBooks , Instagram: @HarlequinBooks , and TikTok: @HarlequinBooks .

About Centinel Media

Transforming binge readers into binge viewers, Centinel Media is an independent production and distribution company dedicated to curating content that explores, captivates, and engages global audiences. Under the leadership of founder and CEO Craig Cegielski, Centinel Media embodies the next generation of independent media companies across all platforms, driven by an entrepreneurial spirit, enduring alliances within the creative community, and a commitment to innovative deal-making. For more information about Centinel Media, please visit CentinelMedia.com.

