Bringing Healthtech Startups and Leading Payers Together to Catalyze Innovation: UCSF Rosenman Institute Announces Companies Chosen for 'ADAPT' Program

ADAPT is sponsored by three leading U.S. healthcare payers: Echo Health Ventures, Express Scripts, and UnitedHealth Group. The program enables the payers to access innovation and boost the startups as they scale up their technologies. The selected startups will collaborate with the sponsors, who have each chosen one company to further support with $150,000 cash. The ultimate result of the program will be new solutions delivered to market to benefit patients across the US healthcare system.

"Healthtech startups often face a long path to deliver their solutions to patients," said UCSF Rosenman Institute Director Christine Winoto. "ADAPT enables these companies to access patient populations much earlier. The program connects these selected companies to major payers with tremendous market reach, who are proactively getting involved in innovation."

The ADAPT startups will enjoy support from members of the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) ecosystem. "We are excited to see the UCSF Rosenman Institute take a leading role in facilitating interactions between healthtech innovators and established companies with national networks," said Sam Hawgood, MBBS, UCSF Chancellor and Arthur and Toni Rembe Rock Distinguished Professor. "Innovations that help patients better understand, manage, and access treatment are an important component of advancing healthcare worldwide."

EMME, which seeks to put women in control of their health with intuitive solutions, like their Smart Case, will work with Express Scripts. "For more than three decades, we have created solutions and partnered with technology developers on innovations that activate healthy habits and keep people on track with their medication," said Glen Stettin, MD, Chief Innovation Officer at Express Scripts. "While we were impressed with the number and quality of ADAPT Grant applicants, we're especially excited to support EMME and guide them toward success in this shared goal of optimal medication adherence."

"Oshi is working to provide more convenient GI care through a virtual clinic model that enables diagnosis, management and treatment," said David Cook, MD, Chief Medical Officer, UnitedHealth Group Ventures. "This has the potential to detect signals early and initiate treatment to intercept disease and make a better quality of life possible for patients."

"We believe that everyone should be empowered to plan their own serious illness care," said Rob Coppedge, CEO of Echo Health Ventures. "Vynca helps individuals, caregivers, and clinicians navigate choices for future care preferences and ensure they are honored. We look forward to working with them to expand access to their services to patients across the nation."

Larry Leisure, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at the healthcare focused private equity firm Chicago Pacific Founders and Chairman of the Board for the UCSF Rosenman Institute, took a leading role on the ADAPT judging panel. "The range of technologies and inventive business approaches presented to us by the applicants was remarkable," he said. "It was impressive that the team at the UCSF Rosenman Institute conceived and executed this highly targeted global innovation program with such success on such a compressed timescale."

The ADAPT startups will showcase their progress at a demo day in January 2021. The UCSF Rosenman Institute will continue to identify opportunities to connect startups with valuable resources and partners. To learn more, or get involved, please contact institute director Christine Winoto at [email protected], or visit https://rosenmaninstitute.org/.

About the UCSF Rosenman Institute

The UCSF Rosenman Institute, a QB3 health technology initiative at the University of California, San Francisco, is a community of investors, clinicians, and technology entrepreneurs who create solutions for unmet clinical needs. Its mission is to drive innovation and education and improve patient care by helping entrepreneurs from concept to commercialization. No UC affiliation is required to obtain support from the UCSF Rosenman Institute. Visit https://rosenmaninstitute.org/.

About Echo Health Ventures

Echo Health Ventures invests to build and grow tomorrow's great health care companies. They invest across every stage and work with our portfolio companies to challenge and transform the health care system. As a strategic collaboration of Cambia Health Solutions and Mosaic Health Solutions, they work closely to catalyze the development of their portfolio companies and accelerate innovations to scale nationally. Echo Health Ventures operates nationwide with offices in Durham, N.C., Portland, Ore., Seattle and Boston. Visit https://www.echohealthventures.com/.

About Evernorth

Evernorth is a new brand for Cigna's growing, high-performing health services portfolio. Beginning in the third quarter of 2020, the Health Services segment will be reported as Evernorth. The Evernorth brand is anchored by Evernorth Health, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cigna Corporation, and the parent company of the Express Scripts, Accredo, and eviCore companies. Evernorth brings together and coordinates premier health services offerings to deliver innovative and flexible solutions for health plans, employers, and government programs. All Evernorth solutions are serviced and provided by or through operating affiliates of Evernorth Health or third-party partners. To learn more about Evernorth, visit www.Evernorth.com.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group is a diversified health care company dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and helping to make the health system work better for everyone. UnitedHealth Group offers a broad spectrum of products and services through two distinct platforms: UnitedHealthcare, which provides health care coverage and benefits services; and Optum, which provides information and technology-enabled health services. For more information, visit UnitedHealth Group at www.unitedhealthgroup.com.

