Bringing home those who gave the last full measure of devotion

News provided by

Resolute Promise LLC

05 Sep, 2023, 09:06 ET

SEATTLE, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Resolute Promise LLC has launched a project to research the site of the R5C Curtis Commando aircraft that crashed into the South Tahoma Glacier on Mount Rainier on December 10, 1946. The airplane, carrying thirty-two military personnel, was flying from San Diego to Seattle when it encountered extreme weather conditions. Due to the dangerous terrain, high elevation, and limited access to the location of the crash, very little is understood about the site since it was last fully observed in the summer of 1947.

Resolute Promise, a team of subject matter experts, visited Mount Rainier National Park several times through the summer of 2023 to better understand current conditions and what has happened to the wreckage since 1946. In mid-August, our group of experts performed split operations with an alpine team spending four days at high elevations, visually inspecting the site in coordination with a filming team working at lower altitudes, retracing the steps of the personnel who first saw the wreckage in 1947.

The alpine team scanned the glacier for debris, observing aluminum wreckage above 9,000 feet. The Alpine team benefited from exceptional visibility and weather. However, the sheer size of the glacier and the vast number of crevasses complicated the mission. The Resolute Promise team plans to continue surveying the glacier utilizing advanced technologies, including optical and satellite imagery.

Resolute Promise would like to acknowledge that our work on the western slopes of Tahoma is the traditional homeland of various Indigenous peoples of Washington State, including the Puyallup and Nisqually Nations.

Considering climate change and the availability of modern technology, the Resolute Promise team believes the site can be more clearly understood. The purpose that drives Resolute Promise is to remember those who lost their lives in the service of their country while bringing their story to the public square.

Resolute Promise would like to hear from family members, loved ones, and friends of those who were lost that fateful day. https://www.resolutepromise.com/families-impact

For more information: www.resolutepromise.com or [email protected]

Contact: service@resolutepromise.com
Jennifer Powers  (530)741-2376

SOURCE Resolute Promise LLC

